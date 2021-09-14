CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Iranian tanker spotted in Syria discharging gasoil for Lebanon - TankerTrackers.com

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - TankerTrackers.com has visual confirmation that an Iranian tanker is discharging gasoil in Syria's Baniyas port which is destined for neighbouring Lebanon, the online oil shipment tracking service said on Tuesday.

"Unable to deliver directly by sea to Lebanon due to sanctions, the vessel went instead to Baniyas, Syria, for land transfer," the firm said on Twitter, referring to U.S. economic sanctions on the government in Tehran. Syria is also under U.S. sanctions, so has nothing to lose from receiving the oil.

It will require 1,310 trucks to transport the cargo to Lebanon, it added, estimating the cargo at 33,000 metric tons of gasoil.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah, said on Monday that a first ship carrying Iranian fuel oil to help Lebanon through its financial crisis had docked in Syria on Sunday and the shipment should reach Lebanon by Thursday. read more

He added a second ship with fuel oil would arrive in the Syrian port of Baniyas in a few days, with a third and fourth, respectively carrying gasoline and fuel oil, also due.

Daily life has been almost paralysed as fuel dries up because Lebanon lacks the dollars to pay for it. The state-owned power company is generating only minimal electricity, leaving businesses and households almost entirely dependent on small, private generators that run on fuel oil.

A financial crisis has wiped 90% off the value of the Lebanese pound since 2019, pushed food prices up by more than 550%, and propelled three-quarters of the population into poverty. The World Bank has called it one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

EU’s top diplomat says it can deploy military forces without U.S., NATO approval

President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron Wednesday for the first time since France erupted with anger over a new Indo-Pacific defense alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Nick Schifrin looks at European-U.S. relations with Josep Borrell, the high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice president of the European Commission.
MILITARY
The Independent

Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

Libya s powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months — the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections. If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be a frontrunner in the Dec. 24 vote but his candidacy would stir controversy in western Libya and the capital of Tripoli the stronghold of his opponents, mostly Islamists Hifter’s forces had besieged Tripoli in a year-long campaign that tried to capture the city. The campaign ultimately failed last year,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Nasrallah
Reuters

UK calls on China and Russia to agree Afghanistan strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will on Wednesday call for China and Russia to agree a coordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the United Nations. Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the United States and...
WORLD
The Independent

UAE welcomes regional rivals at major natural gas conference

Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey long-standing foes of the United Arab Emirates, descended on Dubai along with hundreds of other executives on Tuesday, flocking to the world's largest gas expo and the industry’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began.In a scene that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, the Emirati oil minister held forth from a crowded conference room beside the Qatari energy minister, the first such visit since the UAE and three other Arab states imposed an embargo on Qatar in 2017. Also present was the deputy energy minister from Turkey, similarly at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Fuel Oil#Iranian#Shi Ite#Syrian#Lebanese#The World Bank
AFP

Iran wants nuclear talks to result in lifting of all sanctions: Raisi

Iran's new ultraconservative president on Tuesday voiced support for renewed nuclear negotiations in his international debut even as he hailed what he termed the decline of US hegemony. He repeated the clerical state's stance that nuclear weapons are religiously prohibited, a position that has been met with skepticism notably by Israel, which has carried out a sabotage campaign to delay Iran's nuclear work.
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Taliban's windfall from U.S. withdrawal: $83B in weapons

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Many pundits believe U.S. President Joe Biden's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan marked the biggest military defeat in American history. Biden's decision to end the "forever war" has certainly handed a windfall to the Taliban and their al-Qaida allies. The United States left behind $83 billion worth of weapons, including around 208 aircraft, 2,000 armored vehicles, 600,000 small arms, 32,000 grenades, mortars, rockets and bombs and 30 million rounds of ammunition.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Middle East
AFP

Lebanese parliament approves new government

Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved Prime Minister Najib Mikati's new cabinet, tasked with pulling the country out of a deep economic crisis after 13 months of political deadlock. His cabinet of newcomers includes technocrats, but each minister was endorsed by one or several of the factions that have dominated Lebanese politics since the 1975-1990 civil war.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

TankerTrackers says third tanker carrying fuel to Lebanon underway

DUBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah movement, constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty. The Iran-aligned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Iran joins expanding Asian security body led by Moscow, Beijing

(Reuters) - Iran joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China on Friday, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West. The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop...
WORLD
Reuters

Feted with petals, Hezbollah brings Iranian fuel into Lebanon

AL-AIN, Lebanon (Reuters) -Hezbollah began bringing Iranian fuel into Lebanon via Syria on Thursday, a move the Shi’ite Muslim group says should ease a crippling energy crisis but which opponents say risks provoking U.S. sanctions. Dozens of truck carrying Iranian fuel oil entered northeastern Lebanon near the village of al-Ain,...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah say first Iranian fuel oil to arrive Thursday

BEIRUT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel oil for Lebanon arrived in Syria’s Baniyas on Sunday. Nasrallah thanked Syrian authorities for receiving the shipment in their ports and for facilitating its transfer by land into Lebanon, saying...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

‘A beacon of hope’ for Iranian people

It’s my pleasure to speak with you and thank you all for your enduring commitment and advocacy on behalf of a free and democratic Iran that is prosperous at home and at peace with its neighbors. We recently celebrated in the United States the 4th of July, a joyous occasion...
MIDDLE EAST
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy