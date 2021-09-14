20 High School field hockey players from the SouthCoast to watch in 2021
Here’s a look at the top 20 field hockey players from around the SouthCoast to keep an eye on this fall. KELSEY COUTO AND RILEY LEVRAULT, APPONEQUET REGIONAL. Apponequet lost five seniors to graduation, including Amelia Blake — last year’s Standard-Times Player of the Year, but are anchored by seniors Kelsey Couto and Riley Levrault. Couto is a stonewall goalkeeper while Levrault is coming off a 12-goal, 12-assist junior season that earned her a spot on the Standard-Times Super Team.www.southcoasttoday.com
