CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

#BEfútbol Weekly Awards Presented To Villanova, Georgetown, Providence

chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLyam MacKinnon, Villanova, Jr., F (Lausanne, Switzerland) Villanova junior Lyam MacKinnon had two goals and an assist last week as the Wildcats went 2-0-0 with 2-1 wins over Yale and at Temple (2OT). MacKinnon scored the first goal against Yale last Monday with a score in the 18th minute. MacKinnon then assisted the game-winner in the 72nd minute. On Saturday, MacKinnon scored the golden goal penalty kick in the 106th minute, to earn the double overtime victory over the Owls. MacKinnon has eight points (3G, 2A) for the season so far.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

#BEfútbol Quick Kicks: Hoyas Crowned New No. 1

The final weekend before conference play opens with BIG EAST men’s soccer boasting the top spot in the United Soccer Coaches Poll as Georgetown moves up to No. 1 with 15 first-place votes. Marquette and Seton Hall remain in the poll at Nos. 18 and 22, respectively. Creighton (1-2-1) did...
SOCCER
emueagles.com

Eagles of the Week Presented by EMUCU

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Each week, the Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics names the EMUCU's Athletes of the Week, as selected by the athletic media relations department based on their athletic performances from the previous week. MALE NOMINEE. Name: Jake Julien. Sport: Football. Position: Punter. Year: Senior. GPA: 3.12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Yale#Golden Goal#Wildcats#Temple
providencejournal.com

Presenting the second Providence Journal Preseason All-State Football Team

So, what is The Providence Journal Preseason All-State Team?. This is a peek into who some of the best players are in Rhode Island heading into the 2021 season. Are there more? Oh, there’s a ton more. Picking a preseason All-State team is almost as difficult as picking The Providence Journal All-State team at the end of the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Ringer

Week 1 Awards

We recap an eventful opening weekend in the NFL by giving out our Week 1 awards, including Winner of the Week, The Panic Button, Weird Flex but OK, The Player You Won’t Acknowledge Is Good, and more. Later we induct our first player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book, and run through the injuries from today.
NFL
chatsports.com

Football Hosts Valpo Saturday in PFL Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Drake University football team hosts Valparaiso Saturday at Drake Stadium in its 2021 Pioneer Football League opener. Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game will be streamed on ESPN3, broadcast on the radio on 1350 ESPN Des Moines (simulcast on 102.1 FM) and live audio will be available on The Varsity Network app.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoya

Georgetown Athletics Named Inaugural Recipient of John Thompson Jr. Award

The Georgetown University athletic department was named the inaugural winner of the John Thompson Jr. Award Sept. 2, honoring its commitment to social justice in Big East Conference athletics. The announcement comes on what would have been the late Coach Thompson’s 80th birthday. The award was established following Thompson’s passing...
GEORGETOWN, DC
chatsports.com

Opening Weekend #BEfútbol Winners Highlight Weekly Awards

Davis Smith, Providence, Grad., F (Amherst, Mass.) Providence grad student forward Davis Smith had a big opening conference weekend for the Friars, scoring and adding two assists in a 3-2 win over No. 19 Seton Hall on the road on Saturday night. Smith scored in the 59th minute for Providence, tying the game at 1-1. Seton Hall followed with a goal in the 71st, but the Friars answered with back-to-back goals at 81:50 and 83:07 for the victory. Smith assisted both those goals as the PC starts conference play at 1-0-0 and win over a top 25 opponent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
chatsports.com

#BIGEASTfh Weekly Honors Awarded To Villanova, UConn And Temple

Meghan Mitchell, Villanova, So., F (Villanova, Pa.) Villanova sophomore forward Meghan Mitchell helped the Wildcats to a 2-0 weekend with three goals, two assists on 11 shots (eight on goal). Villanova defeated Providence 5-3 for the first BIG EAST win of the season. Mitchell scored the first two goals for VU. She also assisted the go-ahead goal in the 49th minute. In a 6-3 win over LaSalle on Sunday, Mitchell scored the final goal of the game and assisted Villanova’s third (10:52). After the opening weekend of league play, Mitchell is tied for league-high in points per game (5.
SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: PSU coach James Franklin's full Villanova week press conference

Penn State coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference via Zoom Tuesday. As his No. 6 Nittany Lions focus on a game versus FCS opponent Villanova at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Franklin had some leftover thoughts about last weekend’s White Out win over Auburn that he wanted to get across.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Villanova Sweeps Weekly Cross Country Honors

NEW YORK – Two Villanova runners grabbed first-place finishes in their respective divisions of the Main Line Invitational to earn BIG EAST weekly cross country honors. Haftu Strintzos has been named BIG EAST Male Athlete of the Week after winning the men’s race and Maggie Smith has been chosen BIG EAST Female Athlete of the Week after taking the top spot in the women’s competition.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Chattanooga vs. Kentucky to air exclusively on SECN+ and ESPN+

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky’s home game against Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Noon ET will be streamed exclusively on SEC Network+ and ESPN+ and will not be available via traditional television. Several Southeastern Conference games have been assigned to SECN+ and ESPN+ this season by the conference and its...
KENTUCKY STATE
RiverBender.com

Dexheimer Posts Top SIUE Time

NORMAL. – Kassidy Dexheimer ran the 36 th fastest time in school history at 6K Friday, posting atime of 22 minutes, 46.3 seconds at the Redbird Invitational. Dexheimer placed 52 nd overall Continue Reading
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy