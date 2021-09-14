CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anderson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog Across The Region This Morning Patchy dense fog continues to develop across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift by 9 to 10 AM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
County
Sullivan County, TN
County
Jefferson County, TN
City
Hamilton, NC
County
Hamblen County, TN
County
Blount County, TN
County
Bradley County, TN
County
Morgan County, TN
County
Rhea County, TN
City
Sequatchie, TN
County
Hawkins County, TN
County
Knox County, TN
County
Hancock County, TN
County
Anderson County, TN
City
Marion, NC
County
Johnson County, TN
County
Roane County, TN
County
Cocke County, TN
City
Loudon, TN
County
Unicoi County, TN
County
Polk County, TN
County
Bledsoe County, TN
County
Grainger County, TN
County
Meigs County, TN
County
Sequatchie County, TN
State
Washington State
County
Claiborne County, TN
County
Monroe County, TN
County
Mcminn County, TN
County
Scott County, TN
County
Washington County, TN
County
Greene County, TN
County
Carter County, TN
County
Loudon County, TN
City
Washington, NC
County
Marion County, TN
County
Ashe County, NC
County
Campbell County, TN
County
Union County, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Smoky Mountains#Anderson Bledsoe#Campbell#Northwest Cocke#Unicoi#West Polk

Comments / 0

Community Policy