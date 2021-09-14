Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount Smoky Mountains, Bradley, Campbell by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Campbell; Claiborne; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Grainger; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Carter; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Sullivan; Unicoi; Union; Washington; West Polk Patchy Dense Fog Across The Region This Morning Patchy dense fog continues to develop across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift by 9 to 10 AM.alerts.weather.gov
