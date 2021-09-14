Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-14 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog Across The Region This Morning Patchy dense fog continues to develop across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift by 9 to 10 AM.alerts.weather.gov
