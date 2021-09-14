CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pele: Brazil football legend to leave intensive care after surgery

By Independent TV
The Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePele will be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two as the Brazilian football legend continues his recovery from surgery. The 80-year-old, three-time World Cup winner has been in the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month.

www.independent.co.uk

