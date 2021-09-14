CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks open higher after inflation shows signs of easing

By The Associated Press
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qv9pw_0bvOeUPh00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday after investors were relieved to see that a measure of inflation at the consumer level rose just 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and less than economists were expecting. It’s a hopeful sign that inflationary pressures could be easing. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note eased down to 1.32%. It was trading at 1.34% shortly before the report on August consumer prices came out. Crude oil prices were higher and overseas stock markets were mixed.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected.

London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high.

Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak.

Investors were watching for August inflation data. Headline inflation stands above 5% as consumer and business activity revives.

The price spike has prompted fears the Federal Reserve might feel pressure to roll back easy credit and other stimulus that boosts share prices. But Fed officials have indicated they believe the surge is temporary and they will keep interest rates low until a recovery is established.

“Risks may be tilted to the upside,” Eugene Leow of DBS said in a report. “Excessively loose monetary policy may not increase output or employment but may worsen price pressures and distort market signals further.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,043.76 while Frankfurt's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,713.20. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.7% to 6,630.38.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, boosted by bank, energy and communications stocks. The S&P 500 was coming off its biggest weekly drop in three months.

The Dow rose 0.8% while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Trading on Wall Street is choppy as investors try to figure out how the economy will develop as the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant and measures to contain it hurt consumer spending and job growth.

U.S. retail sales in August are due to be reported Thursday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4% to 3,662.60 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2% to 25,504.74. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 30,670.10, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990, when Japan's economy was in the throes of the bursting of a massive asset price bubble.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,148.83 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 7,437.30.

India's Sensex gained 0.2% to 58,283.75. New Zealand and Bangkok retreated while Singapore and Jakarta gained.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 61 cents to $71.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 73 cents on Monday to $70.45. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 67 cents to $74.18 per barrel in London. It added 59 cents the previous session to $73.51 a barrel.

The dollar was little-changed at 110.01 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1824 from $1.1804.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Treasury#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Dbs#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#30 670 10#The Associated Press
Street.Com

Hyatt Stock Eases After Offering of 7 Million Shares

Hyatt Hotels (H) - Get Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A Report shares slipped Wednesday after the chain said it would offer 7 million Class A common shares to partly fund its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group. Shares of the Chicago company at last check were down 1.2% to $72.77.
MARKETS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher after EIA data show a decline in U.S. crude supplies

Oil futures climbed on Wednesday, buoyed by a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, even as gasoline stockpiles edged higher. While much of the data, like the rise in crude production, is "still reflective of temporary hurricane impacts, this week's [Energy Information Administration] report did offer a glimpse into what is likely to come in the weeks ahead" with the reported 1.5 million barrel drop in crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, said Troy Vincent, market analyst at DTN. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.74, or 2.5%, to settle at $72.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Thursday, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.Shares rose in Hong Kong Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries

Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday, with Tokyo down 2.2% as worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers weighed on sentiment. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sinking 2.2%. Markets were closed Tuesday in Taiwan Shanghai and South Korea In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 24,067.15 as selling of property developers slowed. The Nikkei 225 dropped 660.34 points to finish at 29,839.71. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.80. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were...
MARKETS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
66K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy