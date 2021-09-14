5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion before the opening bell. Core & Main shares fell 2.2% to close at $26.79 on Monday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it expects total revenue to grow between 3% and 5% for the second quarter. Oracle shares fell 1.9% to $87.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $158.61 million after the closing bell. Skillsoft shares gained 1.5% to $10.24 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) agreed to buy privately-held email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12 billion in cash and stock. Intuit shares gained 0.5% to $560.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) revised its guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021. The company said it sees Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.00 to $1.20 per share. Herbalife updated its full year adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $4.55 to $4.95 per share, while adjusted EBITDA is being lowered to a range of $860 million to $910 million. Herbalife shares dipped 9.7% to $49.00 in after-hours trading.
Comments / 0