Pope Francis

SOL 78 Finding inspiration

By Daniela Ribitsch
Clarion News
 9 days ago

What does inspiration mean to you, dear Reader? To me it means gaining a new perspective on our world and feeling the desire to positively impact others by voluntarily changing my current path of life. Such inspiration can be triggered through another person's deeds or words. Indeed, many of us are inspired by other people's words because words are versatile and powerful.

Related
tkmagazine.com

Sep 16 Finding Inspiration: Courtney Turcotte Bond

Courtney Turcotte Bond is an English teacher at Washburn Rural High School, owner of Bondbons cake ball business, an assistant coach on her daughter’s cheer squad and, as of last year, a published author. Bond’s novel, Breathtaking, made Amazon’s Top 100 Coming-of-Age Novels list in its opening week and has sold thousands of copies since its release in September 2020. And it all started with her student loan debt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hotnewhiphop.com

Listen To Gift Of Gab's Posthumous "Finding Inspiration Somehow" Album

Following the untimely passing of lyricist Gift of Gab, best known for his career as one-half of Blackalicious, the emcee's posthumous Finding Inspiration Somehow effort has arrived. Despite battling health issues related to kidney failure, Gift of Gab recorded and completed the effort before his passing, displaying his dexterity as...
MUSIC
dailybruin.com

UCLA alumnus expands art business to marketplaces, finds new inspiration

Whether it is an image of a political activist or an animal in space, Kyron Shochat has it in print. During his senior year, the alumnus took his knowledge of digital art and started making prints, leading to the development of a full-fledged print shop. He said he started making prints to raise money for the 2020 presidential election campaigns through portraits of political figures, beginning with one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, then Cori Bush, Bernie Sanders and Stacey Abrams. Between graduating during the pandemic and his initial political art, the print shop was born, and Shochat said he launched his Etsy shop and dedicated his Instagram account to promoting his work.
VISUAL ART
thecapistranodispatch.com

Finding Inspiration: Faith and Friendship Guides the Way at Mission San Juan Capistrano

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
ScienceBlog.com

Finding Inspiration To Rebuild Human Heart Muscle

Advances in cardiac tissue engineering offer hope for an array of useful applications — from heart repair to disease modeling. As part of active, ongoing research related to bioengineering functional human organs, Adam Feinberg, the Arthur Hamerschlag Career Development Professor in Biomedical Engineering and Materials Science & Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and his team are finding inspiration from the developing heart to rebuild human heart muscle.
HEALTH
wpr.org

Cleo Sol, 'Spirit'

Cleo Sol may best be known for her vocal contributions to the mysterious and prolific neo-soul/funk band SAULT, but on Mother, her second solo record in the last two years, we truly get to know the artist and the scope of her ambition. It's an immense and personal record that comes to a conclusion with "Spirit," a song that leans heavily and wonderfully on gospel instrumentation and '70s soul production. Starting off with a simple arrangement of piano, drums and Sol's amazing voice, the track builds slowly into something grand and ecstatic, bringing to mind Minnie Riperton's psychedelic soul classic "Les Fleurs."
MUSIC
Belief.Net

Why Nobody Wants to Go to Church Anymore

There's one more trend I'll mention I believe is having a devastating impact on the Church and most certainly contributing to its decline. You cannot tell Millennials that your church welcomes everybody -- that all can come to Jesus -- and then, when they come, what they find are few mixed races or no mixed couples. You cannot say, "Everybody is welcome here if, by that, you really mean, so long as you're like the rest of us, straight and in a traditional family." In the words of Rachel Evans, a millennial herself and a blogger for CNN, "Having been advertised to our whole lives, we millennials have highly sensitive BS meters." In other words, be real and be yourself. If everyone is not really equally welcomed to the table at your church, stop advertising that you are open to anyone. That is not only untrue, but Millennials can see through the façade and they will not stay in such a church.
RELIGION
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
DRINKS
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton: Furious at Meghan Markle Over Time Magazine Cover?

Earlier this week, Time Magazine released its annual list of the world's 100 most influential people. Few readers on this side of the pond were surprised to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cover the issue, but apparently the news came as much more of a shock overseas. In fact,...
CELEBRITIES
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
primenewsghana.com

I’m married but I am in love with a younger man

Love comes in different shapes, sizes, colours and ages. Even though celebrities have glorified that an age gap can never matter in a strong relationship or marriage, it’s not practical in real life. I have always wanted to deem it true; one day I could be with someone whom my...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
talesbuzz.com

Brian Laundrie seen reading novel about missing women

Internet sleuths claim Gabby Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie is seen reading a book about women who go missing in a video uploaded to the couple’s Youtube travel channel. Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case, is briefly shown reading what appears to be Jeff VanderMeer’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Gift of Gab – Finding Inspiration Somehow

The final work of the late rapper ends on a high note. Death is inevitable. Yet, there is something very calming knowing that the person was doing what they loved during their final days. Sacramento native, Gift of Gab, passed away this past June due to natural causes after having suffered from kidney failure previously. The rapper was a member of the duo Blackalicious as well as a member of the Quannum. Between his memberships as well as his solo works, he was regarded as one of the greatest wordsmiths in rap history. Before leaving, he left people with Finding Inspiration Somehow, which is brought as a collection of lessons, observations and positivity that despite dark days, there is light at the tunnel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
lifewayresearch.com

COVID-19 Causes a Church Name Change

The pandemic forced churches across the country to make significant changes, but none were quite like the one at Stony Fork Community Church, formerly known as Outbreak Church. After enduring the impact of COVID-19 like most every other congregation, pastor Scott Carroll, along with the elders and staff of Outbreak...
RELIGION

