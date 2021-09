WHITING, Iowa - The Cedar Bluffs Volleyball team traveled to Whiting, IA on Aug. 31 to compete in a Frontier Conference Triangular. The Wildcats defeated Whiting 24-26, 25-20, and 15-7 in the opening match and followed that up with a win over Heartland Christian out of IA 25-15 and 25-19. “We did not display our best efforts tonight,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “It’s hard to travel an hour and a half to play a game in an un-air-conditioned gym, but these are things we need to overcome and work at. When we took care of our side of the net, we looked really good and consistent. Eliminating the silly errors will help this team to be more successful.”

