The Valier Panthers picked up a 20-12 victory over North Star last Saturday to even their record at 1-1 and they sit at 1-0 in conference play. The Knights got on the board first to take a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter, but the Panthers responded with Tyler VandenBos connecting with Cam Stoltz on a six-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up. Stoltz hit Ramos on the PAT and the Panthers went up 7-6 going into the second stanza.

VALIER, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO