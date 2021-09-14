CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Sterling steadies near 5-week highs after labour market data

By Ritvik Carvalho
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied close to 5-week highs against the dollar and 3-week highs against the euro on Tuesday, supported by labour market data that showed the total number of payrolled employees in Britain has climbed to pre-pandemic levels.

The pound has been range-bound in recent days as investors assess Britain’s post-lockdown economic recovery and how that may play into the Bank of England’s stance on interest rates, currently at record lows.

British employers added a record 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, lifting the total number of payrolled employees just above the level they were before Britain first went into a COVID-19 lockdown last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

Businesses reported more than 1 million vacancies in August - an all-time high - and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.6% in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

The data shows continued recovery in Britain’s job market as the government phases out its furlough support programme, which will finish on Sept. 30.

Sterling traded 0.3% higher on the day at $1.3875 by 0811 GMT, making a steady climb into positive territory after the data, which was released at 0600 GMT. That was off a 5-week high of $1.3890 hit earlier on Sept 3.

Against the euro, the pound was 0.2% higher at 85.20 pence per euro, off a 3-week high of 85.11 pence hit on Monday.

“Sterling is doing well this morning after promising UK labour market data, which showed payrolled employment having now eclipsed its pre-pandemic level, and another pleasing fall in the unemployment rate,” said Michael Brown, senior market analyst at Caxton FX.

“GBP is also likely finding support as a result of signs of increasing wage pressures - vacancies at an all-time high, and earnings continuing to increase at a rapid clip - which may be causing market participants to bring forward their expectations of a BoE hike. Steadier global risk appetite, with signs of equity dip buyers beginning to emerge, will also be helping the high beta GBP.”

INFLATION DATA

Elsewhere in economic news, British grocery prices rose 1.3% on a like-for-like basis in the four weeks to Sept. 5 year-on-year, with supermarket promotions hitting record lows, market researcher Kantar said on Tuesday. It said that for much of 2021 shoppers were shielded from price increases, with more products being sold on promotion compared to 2020.

Inflation data is due on Wednesday and retail sales data is due on Friday.

The Bank of England expects inflation to rise sharply this year and hit a peak of 4%. A strong reading for inflation would reinforce expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) is set to tighten its monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank or the U.S. Federal Reserve.

A Reuters poll found that investors believed the BoE will raise borrowing costs by the end of 2022.

In other economic news, Britain’s travel sector is bracing for a new wave of job cuts, with an industry trade body saying that more than two thirds of its members were planning to make redundancies shortly due to the government’s restrictive holiday rules.

Airlines and travel companies have slammed Britain’s travel rules as overly expensive and complicated, and blame them for a second lost summer of holiday trade in 2021.

In political news, Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost on Monday said that the European Union must move in negotiations over the trading arrangements in Northern Ireland or Britain may unilaterally suspend the “protocol”.

Under the protocol, Britain agreed to leave some EU rules in place in Northern Ireland and accept checks on goods arriving from elsewhere in the United Kingdom, in order to preserve an open land border with EU member state Ireland.

Britain has asked for “substantial and significant change” covering areas including the movement of goods into Northern Ireland, standards for goods and governance arrangements, and a treaty framework which is not policed by the European Court of Justice. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock markets steady after Evergrande-led sell-off

(Updates with open of U.S. markets, adds dateline, byline) * Key central bank meetings this week in U.S., Britain, Japan. NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - World stock markets stabilized on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar held relatively steady a day after heavy selling in equities, as investors assessed the level of contagion stemming from distress of debt-saddled developer China Evergrande.
STOCKS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar holds near three-week high after U.S. data boost

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The dollar held near three-week highs on Friday after better-than-expected retail sales numbers in the United States boosted bets on the strength of the U.S. economy and earlier monetary policy tightening. The euro pulled itself into positive territory by the European mid-morning but at $1.1783...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Market#Ireland#The Bank Of England#British#Caxton Fx#The European Central Bank#The U S Federal Reserve#The European Union
Reuters

REFILE-Sterling holds below one-month highs after retail sales data

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sterling held below a recent one-month high versus the dollar on Friday as UK retail sales undershot expectations, while some investment banks brought forward their forecast for a Bank of England rate rise to the middle of 2022. British retail sales volumes unexpectedly fell last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steadies against euro, eyes on BoE next moves

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Sterling hit fresh lows against a broadly stronger dollar and rose versus the euro on Friday as some investment banks brought forward their forecast for a Bank of England rate rise. The dollar climbed to three-week peaks on Friday, still benefiting from better-than-expected U.S. retail...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sterling Dips after Retail Sales, Yen Reversing Gains in Quiet Markets

Overall markets are relatively quiet today so far. Yen continues to reverse this week’s gain as risk sentiment appear to have stabilized. Dollar also softens while Sterling dips mildly after poor retail sales data. On the other hand, commodity currencies are recovering, as lead by Canadian, which is then supported as WTI oil price stays firm above 72 handle.
RETAIL
Reuters

METALS-Nickel nears seven-year high as market frets about supply

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Nickel prices climbed towards seven-year highs on Friday as supply fears resurfaced after an Indonesian government official said the country was looking at taxes on exports of the stainless steel ingredient. Traders said profit-taking after the New York open weighed on nickel on the London...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Euro
investing.com

Sterling slips versus stronger dollar after U.S. data beat

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell versus the dollar on Thursday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, while Asian stock losses spooking sentiment also weighed on sterling. A surge in online and furniture store purchases in the United States offset a continued decline at auto dealerships, which could...
CURRENCIES
kelo.com

HelloFresh to spend nearly $60 million for new hires in tight labour market

(Reuters) – Meal-kit company HelloFresh will spend 50 million euros ($58.91 million) to recruit 1,000 new tech employees across Germany, the United States, Canada and Australia over the next 12 months, the company said on Thursday. The company and its U.S. rival Blue Apron, along with food delivery companies Delivery...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Sterling Steady As U.K. Inflation Jumps

The British pound has reversed directions and is in positive territory on Wednesday. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3823, up 0.15% on the day. The reopening of the UK economy in July has fuelled a rise in inflation, and August CPI surged 3.2% (YoY), up sharply from 2.0% in July. The BoE has taken a page from the Federal Reserve’s playbook, insisting that higher inflation is temporary. I don’t expect the Bank to change its tune, despite the August numbers. Still,
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pound Sterling Rises After Solid Job Data

The British pound showed gains earlier in the day and punched above the 1.39 line. However, the currency was unable to consolidate these gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3853, up 0.09% on the day. UK labor market continues to improve. There was positive news on the UK employment front...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

London midday: Stocks steady after China data, UK inflation

London stocks were still little changed by midday on Wednesday as investors mulled a raft of disappointing data out of China and the latest UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 was up just 0.1% at 7,042.11, having been a smidgen weaker earlier. Data released out of China showed that retail...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling fails to break higher, fundamentals fight back, levels to watch. The quadruple top has crumbled – yet only temporarily. GBP/USD's move above the stubborn 1.3895 level has proved temporary and so has dollar weakness in response to weaker than expected US inflation figures. On the other side of the pond, UK consumer prices beat estimates – building a fundamental case for bulls. Read more...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Energy stocks help steady FTSE 100 after worst week since mid-August

Sept 13 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday as gains in energy-linked stocks aided a partial recovery from its worst weekly performance since mid-August, while Associated British Foods slipped on sales at its Primark business. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) climbed 0.6%, after sliding 1.5% last week on...
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- With the Federal Reserve entering its traditional blackout period ahead of its upcoming September policy meeting the main focus for U.S. investors in the week ahead will be on inflation figures for August. The timing of when central banks choose to scale back economic stimulus is a key driver of market sentiment amid concerns over rising inflation. The UK is also due to release what will be closely watched inflation data, along with updates on employment and retail sales. Appearances by European Central Bank officials may shed more light on last week’s decision to scale back bond purchases. Meanwhile, data from China is likely to underline that the pace of the recovery in the world’s number two economy is slowing. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD holds steady near mid-1.3800s, moves little post-UK macro data

GBP/USD added to the overnight strong gains and gained traction for the second successive day. The risk-on impulse weighed on the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the major. Mostly disappointing UK macro data failed to impress bulls or provide any meaningful impetus. The GBP/USD pair held on to...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy