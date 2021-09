Formula One motorsport boss Ross Brawn has told Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen that he does not want their championship battle to be decided by another collision.The sport’s most exciting title race in recent memory took another dramatic twist at Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix when Hamilton and Verstappen crashed out.It marked the second coming together between the championship rivals in just five races – less than two months after their 180mph smash at the British Grand Prix in July.Verstappen was blamed for their latest collision, with the Red Bull driver to serve a three-place grid penalty in Sochi a week on...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO