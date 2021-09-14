Wanted NC man found hiding in convenience store ceiling
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WJZY) — Investigators in Lincoln County have arrested a wanted man they found hiding in the ceiling of a convenience store in Denver. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Zakari David Glode had a warrant out for his arrest. Investigators began searching for him around 2:30 a.m. Monday when they received information that he was driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry that was found in the parking lot of the Denver Mart on Highway 16 Business.www.cbs17.com
