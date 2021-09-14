The Ride of the Century 2021 St. Louis
The Ride of the Century was spectacular and people in cars were waving and cheering them on as they drove passed us at the light at Bates and Broadway in South St. Louis. They had a police escort which made it so much more safer for the kids and young men riding which everyone appreciated. Maybe next year the STLPD can add some of their own bikes to help with the escort. The STLPD collaborating with the riders was needed for all of us.photonews247.com
