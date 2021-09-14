The Ride of the Century 2021 St. Louis

You have to face the music sometime. You might as well make it fun. As part of the RFT 2021 Bar Guide, we've put together a list of places where you can do just that. The keys at Keypers Piano Bar start their revving at 8 p.m. every Friday night, filling the diverse-friendly spot with the sound of show tunes, Broadway hits and whatever songs are stored in the vast mental library of “Piano Patty.” The friendly patrons, cheap drinks and patio would make it a pleasant neighborhood bar in its own right, but the weekly singalongs are truly the bar’s lifeblood, rollicking into the night until the patrons are either too hammered to sing the lyrics or Patty’s fingers simply need a rest. Keypers is like a chorus you want to sing again and again, and there’s a reason people keep coming back every week to request Chicago’s “When You’re Good to Mama” — because when you’re good to a bar, it’s good to you. —Danny Wicentowski.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO