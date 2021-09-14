CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Stockmans and the Spa challenge

Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Francorchamps Motors Brussels driver Peter Stockmans will be making his Ferrari Challenge debut at Spa Francorchamps in the Coppa Shell Am class. Read more: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/stockmans-and-the-spa-challenge.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

Wartique and Kirchmayr fastest at SPA

Qualifying for pole in the first round of the Ferrari Challenge at Spa Francorchamps saw two thrilling and hard-fought sessions, with added uncertainty due to the wet asphalt. Read more: https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corse-clienti/articles/wartique-and-kirchmayr-fastest-at-spa.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Belgian GP review | Spa and the disappointment

The FIA has many contradictions in terms of regulations but the rule that freezes the qualifying set up for the race is the most dangerous one, putting at risk the drivers safety, and on Sunday in Belgium we had the confirmation. Once upon a time there was F1. The golden age one. Brave. Without any fear and able to always go forward. One of the rookies was wishful to show their abilities in the wet and respectful for the fans paying a not cheap ticket to attend a race. A new power unit for the second part of the season is the answer that Maranello is working on for the present and the future. Adopting the new engine in 2021 is crucial for the fight for the third place in the constructors championship.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

They are the most influential and highest-profile couple in the recent history of racing. But while Mercedes motorsport boss Toto and Venturi Racing team principal Susie are often in the headlines after speaking to the press individually during a race weekend, seldom do they sit down and give a joint interview.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferrari Challenge#Brussels#Shell#Stockmans#Francorchamps Motors
Motorsport.com

DTM pitstop rules to remain unchanged in 2021 after calls for BoP

The AF Corse team that runs the Red Bull operation introduced a new pitstop procedure in the season opener at Monza, playing a crucial role in Liam Lawson's victory from seventh on the grid in Race 1. All Mercedes teams were able to copy AF Corse's technique from the next...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hydrogen-powered Toyota reaches petrol horsepower parity

The Rookie Racing-run machine was contesting the penultimate round of the Super Taikyu season at Suzuka, following on from its debut in the Fuji 24 Hours and second appearance in the subsequent Autopolis race of the second-tier Japanese sportscar series. As was the case at Autopolis, driving duties were shared...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Lappi in “strongest position” as Toyota 2022 WRC driver decision looms

The Japanese marque is yet to officially confirm any drivers for 2022 although it is widely expected Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanpera will be retained, while Takamoto Katsuta appears likely to remain in the squad’s fourth entry. However, the team's third Yaris has triggered plenty of speculation with seven-time world...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

McLaren: We must not forget we got "destroyed" at Zandvoort

The Woking-based squad became the first team to take a 1-2 in 2021, with Daniel Ricciardo leading home Lando Norris at Monza. But despite the joy of the triumph, team principal Andreas Seidl is clear about just how much room for improvement he thinks his squad needs to make. And...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

The sudden passing of Adrian Campos Suner in January at the age of 60 sent a ripple of grief from Formula 1, where the Spaniard started 17 races between 1987 and 1988, through the feeder series of FIA Formulas 2 and Formula 3 in which his eponymous team competes. A...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Indy Lights Laguna Seca: Kirkwood dominates again for ninth win

Polesitter Kyle Kirkwood got a strong start and while Linus Lundqvist looked alongside HMD Motorsports teammate David Malukas, the front-row starter held on to second. Yet by the end of the first lap, Maluka was already 1.8sc down on his championship rival who had pulled eight points ahead with two poles and victory yesterday.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mazepin: New chassis has "massively improved" F1 pace

The Russian felt that his performance over the first half of the campaign had been hindered by him having a slightly heavier chassis than his teammate Mick Schumacher. Haas agreed to provide him with a new chassis after the summer break, but team principal Gunther Steiner was sceptical that it would make much of a difference because the weight difference was not that much.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Herta enters blue-flag debate – and admits he killed a squirrel

Herta, who led 91 of the 95 laps, was under greatest threat during the race whenever he reached backmarkers, allowing championship leader Alex Palou to close up to within a second of the Andretti Autosport-Honda. Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt it was time for IndyCar to wave blue flags...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Bagnaia’s key strength was aided by Jorge Lorenzo

Bagnaia has won back-to-back MotoGP races in 2021 at Aragon and at Misano, beating Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in last Sunday’s San Marino Grand Prix. Across his third season in MotoGP, Bagnaia has impressed many with his cornering ability on the GP21 and his braking – with Pramac’s Johann Zarco believing Bagnaia is the one making the difference on the Ducati into corners, rather than the bike.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Former McLaren boss Whitmarsh to return to F1 with Aston Martin

The Briton was most famous for a lengthy spell he had at McLaren from 1989 to 2014, which included him being the team's CEO as well as team boss from 2008 until his departure. Since leaving F1 he has been involved in various projects, including being chairman of technology start-up business BAR Technologies, and fulfilling a similar role at Offshore Wind Growth Partnership. He was also heavily involved in the Lewis Hamilton Commission.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Defying Ducati tyre advice key to Rinaldi's Barcelona win

Rinaldi scored his first win since June's Misano round in Sunday's race after besting Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, boosted by the superior longevity of his 'SC0' hard Pirelli rear tyre. Only Rinaldi and his Ducati teammate Scott Redding opted for the more durable rubber, with the rest of the field...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Simmons replaces Yeany at Charouz for F3 finale in Sochi

The British driver will team up with Logan Sargeant and Zdenek Chovanec to compete in the seventh round of the year, making his debut in the championship. Yeany is unable to compete in Sochi due to prior commitments in the US, but had been set to complete the season with Charouz at Austin before the finale was moved to Russia.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

IndyCar: Herta Dominates at Laguna Seca and Beats Palou

Colton Herta scored his second win of the IndyCar season leading 91 of 95 laps, as Alex Palou extended his points lead with a runner-up finish and Romain Grosjean charged to third. Global Motorsport.com editor Charles Bradley comments on the race and the rest of the season.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Why Misano was a pivotal race for MotoGP's present and future

The Devil and the Beast step onto a MotoGP podium. It could be the start of a joke, but it's exactly the scenario which occurred last Sunday at Misano as Fabio 'El Diablo' Quartararo and Enea Bastianini – affectionately known as 'Bestia', or 'the Beast' – trailed home factory Ducati's in-form winner Francesco Bagnaia.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

“We got what we could,” says Newgarden as title hopes die

Starting 17th, Newgarden used a four-stop strategy, including two sets of Firestone alternate compound tires [red side-walled] to charge up to seventh in the closing stages of the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. However, on a day when championship leader Alex Palou finished second, Newgarden saw his deficit grow from...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy