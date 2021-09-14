Google launches ‘digital twin’ tool for logistics and manufacturing

Enterprises’ urgent need is for startups to help solve getting more machine learning (ML) models into production. That’s because 87% of data science projects never make it into production. Algorithmia’s 2021 enterprise trends in machine learning of 750 business decision-makers found 22% say it takes between one and three months to deploy an ML model into production before it can deliver business value. Furthermore, 18% say it takes over three months to get a model into production. Delays getting ML models into production are symptoms of larger, more complex problems, including lack of production-ready data, integrated development environments, and more consistent model management. According to IDC, 28% of all AI and machine learning projects fail because of these factors. Closing the gaps in MLOps and across the entire model lifecycle process creates a lucrative new market opportunity for startups, valued at $4 billion by 2025. According to Dr. Ori Cohen’s research, there’s been $3.8 billion in funding already.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 HOURS AGO