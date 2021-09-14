CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google launches ‘digital twin’ tool for logistics and manufacturing

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle today announced Supply Chain Twin, a new Google Cloud solution that lets companies build a digital twin — a representation of their physical supply chain — by organizing data to get a more complete view of suppliers, inventories, and events like weather. Arriving alongside Supply Chain Twin is the Supply Chain Pulse module, which can be used with Supply Chain Twin to provide dashboards, analytics, alerts, and collaboration in Google Workspace.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Tech5 digital ID tool, partner program to speed biometrics adoption launched

Tech5 has released a digital ID solution to full availability for certified partners to rapidly implement pilot projects, and is launching a partner onboarding program to upgrade their knowledge, technical skills and certifications. T5-Digital ID provides identity management, from digital onboarding through the user’s mobile device through secure issuance of...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Data Mining#Data Management#Supply Chain Twin#Google Workspace#Digital#Sensat#Ge#Azure Digital Twins#Tcs#Renault#Visual Inspection Ai#Pricewaterhousecoopers#Mckinsey#The World Economic Forum#Venturebeat Venturebeat
VentureBeat

Osano, a data compliance platform, raises $11M

Osano, a data privacy platform that helps websites become compliant with international regulations, today announced that it closed a $11 million funding round led by Jump Capital, bringing its total raised to $22.3 million. The company says that the money will be used to support international expansion as well as hire additional sales, marketing, and engineering staff.
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Software AI accelerators: AI performance boost for free

The exponential growth of data has fed artificial intelligence’s voracious appetite and led to its transformation from niche to omnipresent. An equally important aspect of this AI growth equation is the ever-expanding demands it places on computer system requirements to deliver higher AI performance. This has not only led to AI acceleration being incorporated into common chip architectures such as CPUs, GPUs, and FPGAs but also mushroomed a class of dedicated hardware AI accelerators specifically designed to accelerate artificial neural networks and machine learning applications. While these hardware accelerators can deliver impressive AI performance improvements, software AI accelerators are required to deliver even higher orders of magnitude AI performance gains across deep learning, classical machine learning, and graph analytics, for the same hardware set-up. What’s more is that this AI performance boost driven by software optimizations is free, requiring almost no code changes or developer time and no additional hardware costs.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

The low-code ‘tipping point’ is here

Half of business technologists now produce capabilities for users beyond their own department or enterprise. That’s the top finding in a new report from Gartner, which cites “a dramatic growth” in digitalization opportunities and lower barriers to entry, including low-code tools and AI-assisted development, as the core factors enabling this democratization beyond IT professionals. What’s more, Gartner reports that 77% of business technologists — defined as employees who report outside of IT departments and create technology or analytics capabilities — routinely use a combination of automation, integration, application development, or data science and AI tools in their daily work.
TECHNOLOGY
VentureBeat

Enterprise tech adoption fuels cyber risks

Seventy-four percent of companies attribute recent cyberattacks to vulnerabilities in technology put in place during the pandemic. That’s according to a new report from Forrester (commissioned by Tenable), which surveyed security leaders, executives, and remote employees to explore shifts in cybersecurity strategies at enterprises in response to the pandemic. From...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Variety

Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit Grapples With Digital Strategies

As the pandemic marches on, audiences are doubling down on streaming and still very hungry for their favorite genres of entertainment. At Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit presented by City National Bank from Sept. 22-23, industry experts will break down the impact of the continuing pandemic and other forces on viewing habits and content creation online. Entertainment executives, creative talent and others will come together for two days to discuss strategies and developments that are creating new opportunities for film, TV, music, video games and other entertainment areas. Over the past year and a half, many streamers have seen their audiences change in...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Loft Labs promises self-service Kubernetes access for all developers

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Kubernetes has revolutionized how businesses build, test, deploy, and scale their applications. Emerging from the vaults of Google back in 2014, the container orchestration platform has been adopted by small and large companies alike, from Box and BlackRock to IBM and Spotify.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Amazon will publish a game from Glowmade

Amazon Games announced today that it will publish a new title from Glowmade. Based in Guildford, England, Glowmade’s staff includes veterans of Lionhead Studios. This game for Amazon will be a new IP focusing on online cooperative play. “The Glowmade team has been working incredibly hard on our exciting new...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

The state of MLOps in 2021 is dominated by startups

Enterprises’ urgent need is for startups to help solve getting more machine learning (ML) models into production. That’s because 87% of data science projects never make it into production. Algorithmia’s 2021 enterprise trends in machine learning of 750 business decision-makers found 22% say it takes between one and three months to deploy an ML model into production before it can deliver business value. Furthermore, 18% say it takes over three months to get a model into production. Delays getting ML models into production are symptoms of larger, more complex problems, including lack of production-ready data, integrated development environments, and more consistent model management. According to IDC, 28% of all AI and machine learning projects fail because of these factors. Closing the gaps in MLOps and across the entire model lifecycle process creates a lucrative new market opportunity for startups, valued at $4 billion by 2025. According to Dr. Ori Cohen’s research, there’s been $3.8 billion in funding already.
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Boost Your Business – Tools and Resources For Going Digital

Boost Your Business: Tools and Resources for Going Digital is targeted at sustaining and growing our small businesses on the Eastside. This new initiative is being led by Startup425 with support from Bellevue College and OneEastside SPARK. The program is focused on supporting those businesses disproportionately affected by COVID-19, with an emphasis on businesses owned by women, minorities, and people of color.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Marin Software stock is both the biggest gainer and most active after renewing Google revenue share deal

Shares of Marin Software Inc. were both the biggest gainers and most active on major U.S. exchanges in afternoon trading Wednesdasy, after the digital advertising disclosed that it renewed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc.'s Google LLC. The stock rocketed 58.7% on volume of 114.6 million shares, which compared with the full-day average of about 4.6 million shares. The company said the agreement with Google, which is for Marin to develop its enterprise technology platform and software products, is effective Oct. 1. That takes the place of the current revenue share agreement, which was entered into in...
STOCKS
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

App observability platform DeepFactor raises $15M

DeepFactor, a code observability startup based in San Jose, California, today announced that it raised $15 million in series A financing led by Insight Partners with participation from Emergent Ventures, Security Leadership Capital, and Tricentis. The funding brings the company’s total raised to $18.4 million to date, and it’ll be put toward supporting existing product development and the launch of a software-as-a-service offering, according to cofounder and CEO Kiran Kamity.
SAN JOSE, CA
VentureBeat

OneTrust acquires Tugboat Logic to automate InfoSec assurance and certification

Data privacy, governance, and compliance platform OneTrust has announced plans to acquire Tugboat Logic, a platform that companies use to garner security certifications such as ISO 27001. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2016, OneTrust is one of numerous companies that specialize in helping other businesses maintain...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Software supply chain management company Cloudsmith raises $15M

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based software supply chain management startup Cloudsmith today announced that it closed a $15 million series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Shasta, Amaranthine, Sorenson, Leadout Capital, Frontline, MMC, and Techstart. The infusion brings the company’s total raised to over $17 million and will be used to expand Cloudsmith’s workforce from 17 employees to 60 in the next year, particularly its U.S.-based sales and data engineering teams.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy