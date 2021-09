Alex Palou says that his commanding lead heading to the NTT IndyCar Series finale in Long Beach won’t alter his approach to race hard, race smart. With a 35-point margin over his only rival now, Pato O’Ward, the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda driver need only finish 11th on the streets of Long Beach to seal the deal. Even were O’Ward to match Palou’s tally of three wins, and earn all bonus points available, with Palou classified last, the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet driver would only draw level on points. Palou would then clinch the title based on number of second places compared with his rival, 2-1.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO