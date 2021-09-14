CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung announces new monitor with pop-out web cam

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDob3_0bvOcqQJ00

Samsung has announced the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4, a new video call-focused monitor with a pop-out web camera.

Unlike the all-in-one Samsung Smartphone Monitor M7, this 24-inch display appears designed specifically to meet the needs of a post-pandemic work environment. Samsung is catering to so-called ‘hybrid workers’ who are increasingly having to bring their office life home with them.

To that end the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (or S40VA to use its model name) features a built-in 2.0-megapixel FHD webcam, as well as integrated 2W dual stereo speakers and a microphone.

The camera really is the thing here, though. It can be revealed by pressing down on top of the monitor, at which point it’ll pop up out of the screen housing. Yes, it looks cool, but it’s also a good way to ensure your privacy. It’s also Windows Hello certified, utilising biometric sensors to seamlessly log in to your Windows account in as little as 2 seconds.

Besides those extras, the monitor seems to be a fairly regular 24-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 75Hz display, with a maximum typical brightness of 250 cd/㎡ and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle.

It also packs flicker-free and low blue light features to minimise eye-strain, as well as a height adjustable stand to minimise neck-strain.

Samsung’s new monitor also works as a USB hub through its three USB 3.0 ports, and it also comes packing HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is now available to order in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and South East Asia, though Samsung hasn’t been forthcoming on pricing just yet.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

OnePlus 2.0: OnePlus 9T will not happen and OxygenOS is being ditched

OnePlus has announced some major changes, including the apparent absence of a OnePlus 9T and 9T Pro from the hardware line-up this year. In announcing the OnePlus 2.0 strategy on Monday, the company said the next flagship won’t launch until 2022, practically ruling out a ‘T’ smartphone as we’ve traditionally seen towards the end of the year in recent times.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Phone, You Could Lose All Your Photos Next Month

Whether you got it two weeks ago or two years ago, your phone likely holds hundreds if not thousands of photos from before its time. After all, around 85 percent of all photos are now taken on our phones, according to InfoTrends. From pictures of summer vacations with friends to portraits of past holidays with loved ones, your photos are probably some of your most treasured possessions. But if you're someone who leaves these precious memories stored solely on your phone, you could soon be in trouble. One of the biggest phone companies out there is changing the way its data is stored and that could mean your photos will be permanently deleted at the end of next month. Read on to find out if you need to back up your pictures now or risk losing them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Web Camera#Fhd#Usb#Hdmi
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Housing
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just made its debut at Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event

Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as possibly a number of other surprises from the smartphone giant. Moments ago, however, the iPhone maker formally showed off the expected redesign it’s prepared for the next Apple Watch. And we’ll have all the details...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple’s New iPads Are on Sale When You Pre-Order at Amazon and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re a student, a gamer, a budding filmmaker or an on-the-go entertainment enthusiast, now might be a good time to upgrade your old tablet. Apple’s latest iPad and iPad Mini are on sale on Amazon, and you can save up to $30 off if you pre-order before the devices officially debut Friday, Sept. 24. As of press time, the 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad with Wi-Fi is only $309 for the 64GB storage option (regularly $329) and $449 for 256GB (reg. $479) on...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Seriously, don't buy these Apple products: September 2021 edition

Let's cut to the chase and say that Apple is a total master at making old stuff look new, thus trying to convince you to part with your hard-earned cash. Here's a rundown of the Apple purchases you shouldn't make until the products are refreshed. The entire iPhone 12 lineup:...
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Samsung Announces New Eco-Friendly Wristband Collection

Samsung has unveiled a new limited-edition wristband collection made from sustainably sourced materials for the Galaxy Watch4. In a post on its Newsroom blog, the company says it's working closely with fashion company Sami Miro Vintage to produce six watchbands made from eco-friendly materials like Apple Peel leather. The six...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Behold the future of Samsung's foldable displays, it pops

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is already on sale, ushering in a new era of foldable phones with stylus support and under-display camera that may all but kill the small tablet niche. Samsung's Z-line of foldables will only get better and more innovative going forward, it seems, judging from the stretchable display the company just demonstrated at the Global Tech Korea expo.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Important new update rolls out to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to improve Touch Bezel 'usability'

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unveiled less than a month ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic made such a great first impression that they essentially instantly cracked our list of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, improving on their already good Tizen-powered predecessor from both a hardware and especially a software standpoint.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s latest monitor has a pop-up webcam with Windows Hello support

Samsung’s Webcam Monitor S4 comes with all the work-from-home accessories you could need built right in. It’s got 2W stereo speakers for listening to colleagues, an HD webcam so they can see you, a microphone so they can hear you, and a USB hub to cut down on the amount of ports needed on a laptop or desktop. The monitor is available now, Samsung says, and costs $319.99 in the US.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy