One man is dead and another is in the hospital Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, authorities said. The men were in a Nissan Altima traveling south on Interstate 15 north of Stewart Canyon Road about 1 a.m. Sunday when the 56-year-old driver veered off the roadway and into a metal guardrail, the California Highway Patrol reported.

FALLBROOK, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO