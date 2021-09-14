CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

By JOE McDONALD
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCJwW_0bvOcSQz00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) (Vincent Yu)

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected.

London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high.

Wall Street futures were higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak.

Investors were watching for August inflation data. Headline inflation stands above 5% as consumer and business activity revives.

The price spike has prompted fears the Federal Reserve might feel pressure to roll back easy credit and other stimulus that boosts share prices. But Fed officials have indicated they believe the surge is temporary and they will keep interest rates low until a recovery is established.

“Risks may be tilted to the upside,” Eugene Leow of DBS said in a report. “Excessively loose monetary policy may not increase output or employment but may worsen price pressures and distort market signals further.”

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.4% to 7,043.76 while Frankfurt's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,713.20. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.7% to 6,630.38.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1%.

On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, boosted by bank, energy and communications stocks. The S&P 500 was coming off its biggest weekly drop in three months.

The Dow rose 0.8% while the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%.

Trading on Wall Street is choppy as investors try to figure out how the economy will develop as the spread of the coronavirus’s more contagious delta variant and measures to contain it hurt consumer spending and job growth.

U.S. retail sales in August are due to be reported Thursday.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.4% to 3,662.60 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.2% to 25,504.74. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 30,670.10, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990, when Japan's economy was in the throes of the bursting of a massive asset price bubble.

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.7% to 3,148.83 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.2% to 7,437.30.

India's Sensex gained 0.2% to 58,283.75. New Zealand and Bangkok retreated while Singapore and Jakarta gained.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 61 cents to $71.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained 73 cents on Monday to $70.45. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 67 cents to $74.18 per barrel in London. It added 59 cents the previous session to $73.51 a barrel.

The dollar was little-changed at 110.01 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1824 from $1.1804.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold record gains

Oil prices rose overnight in line with the general rebound in commodities seen over the past 24 hours. The return of greater China has seen oil prices continue to rise in Asia today. Oil prices were boosted overnight by a dramatic fall in US API Crude Inventories by 6.108 million barrels. But the continuing rise in gas prices is also a supportive factor that will limit losses going forward. Additionally, Reuters reported overnight that OPEC+ compliance had risen to 116% in August and that the grouping was struggling to pump enough crude to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Price Index#Global Stocks#Ap#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Dbs#Nasdaq#The Hang Seng#30 670 10#The Associated Press
Reuters

Oil rises on big decline in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose around 1% on Wednesday, extending overnight gains, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week in the wake of two hurricanes, highlighting tight supply as demand improves. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 75 cents,...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Dow Jones jumps 338 points as Fed signals tapering, rate hikes

U.S. stocks posted strong gains but finished off session highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled tapering would likely begin later this year and that interest rate hikes will start in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 338 points, or 1% while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell Immediately (at Any Price)

Evergrande was the story yesterday, as investors from one side of the planet to the other weighed the chances the Chinese property mega-developer - the world's most indebted company - could default on part of its $300 billion in obligations. To be honest, I'm not sure what could happen, and...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises over 400 points, adding to rally as Federal Reserve says reducing asset purchases 'may soon be warranted'

The Dow industrials and the broader market held onto early sharp gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, as expected, and indicated that tapering of asset purchases "may soon be warranted," without providing specific details on timing and pace. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 449 points higher, or 1.3%, at 34,359, the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% up at 4,405, while the Nasdaq Composit Index advanced 1% at 14,895. The Fed decision will be followed by a news conference with Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Fed has been buying $80 billion worth of Treasurys and $40 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities each month since last summer to keep long-term interest rates low and spur demand. Since the summer, the Fed has been talking about slowing down the purchases. The central bank has been guarded, worried there could be a repeat of the "taper tantrum" that roiled global financial markets in 2013. The formal announcement could come at the November 2-3 meeting or December 14-15, economists said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
Country
Japan
CNN

Dow tumbles 900 points as Wall Street's fears turn to China

New York (CNN Business) — The Dow and the broader US stock market fell sharply Monday as Chinese real estate conglomerate Evergrande's debt crisis made American investors uneasy. Stocks sank deep into the red at the opening bell and continued to slide throughout the day. The Dow (INDU) dropped more...
STOCKS
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly extend losses on China property worries

Asian shares mostly declined Tuesday, with Tokyo down 2.2% as worries about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers weighed on sentiment. On Monday, U.S. stocks logged their biggest drop since May, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sinking 2.2%. Markets were closed Tuesday in Taiwan Shanghai and South Korea In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng edged 0.1% lower to 24,067.15 as selling of property developers slowed. The Nikkei 225 dropped 660.34 points to finish at 29,839.71. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,273.80. Analysts said fears the damage from a property bust in China could ripple worldwide were...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2021's Second Half and Beyond

The home construction and remodeling industry is showing signs of recovery thanks to more affordable materials. Investors should be looking for drug companies with true long-term growth prospects. Consumers are slowly but surely entertaining themselves the way they did before the pandemic. The current market environment certainly looks less than...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225, FOMC, BoJ, Technical Analysis – Asia Pacific Indices Briefing. Dow Jones fell as Nasdaq 100 gained after choppy session as volatility cooled. Nikkei 225 eyes the Bank of Japan, but could remain vulnerable to external risks. Sentiment may remain constrained until the FOMC monetary...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Here Are the U.S. Stocks To Avoid if Evergrande Collapses

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese property developer Evergrande collapsed yet again on Sep. 20. The company is having trouble servicing its $300 billion debt burden. Many U.S. investors are wondering what Evergrande's collapse would mean for U.S. stock markets, especially the steel sector. Article continues below advertisement. This isn't...
STOCKS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy