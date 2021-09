Family Service of Billings has announced that Ryan Cremer has joined their executive staff as Development Director. Cremer is a Billings native and believes that this community has the capacity to help alleviate the struggle for those most in need. He has eight years of direct fundraising experience for non-profit organizations in Billings. Cremer believes that by raising awareness, providing basic needs to our neighbors, developing skills and education for those who need it most, and partnering with local businesses, Yellowstone County will become a better place to live and in turn will increase the quality for life for all.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO