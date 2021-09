Mike Patton has canceled his upcoming tour dates with both Faith No More and Mr. Bungle, citing mental health reasons. Patton said in a statement: “I have issues that were exacerbated by the pandemic that are challenging me right now. I don’t feel I can give what I should at this point and I am not going to give anything less than 100 percent. I am sorry to our fans and hope to make it up to you soon.” Patton noted that both Faith No More and Mr. Bungle “support me in this decision and we look forward to working through this in a healthy way.”

