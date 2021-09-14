Hospitals awaiting vaccine mandate decision from CMS
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services may have a decision on a vaccine mandate for hospitals near the beginning of October.www.newswest9.com
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services may have a decision on a vaccine mandate for hospitals near the beginning of October.www.newswest9.com
Take your Mandate and tell Biden he can shove it up the cabinets behinds. We are Americans with a choice. You have no right to force anything upon us! If you do then you are no better then the Taliban terrorists.
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 2