Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived late at Met Gala 2021, and he wore a blanket on the red carpet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were fashionably late to the Met Gala 2021 on Monday evening, but they did not disappoint with their striking outfits.

The Grammy-winning singer and Fenty mogul wore a dramatic black Balenciaga ruffle dress with a with a beanie and over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds. She also wore Fenty makeup.

Rapper A$AP Rocky turned heads in colourful patchwork, blanket-like ensemble by American designer Eli Russell Linnetz.

The power couple, who started dating in 2020, were reportedly the last celebrities to arrive on the red carpet at the iconic event held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Rihanna, 33, is no stranger to making a statement at the Met Gala.

In 2015, she wore a giant Guo Pei yellow gown with a large train that inspired many internet memes. The singer has since said she was “scared” to get out of the car at the event because she felt like a “clown”.

A few years later, when she was a co-chair for the 2018 gala, the star stole the show once more with a custom ‘Pope’ creation by John Galliano complete with a mitre hat.

This year’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” looking at how US fashion has changed in recent years and how it has been influenced by politics and social justice.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s event was cancelled, meaning the 2021 soirée was the first to take place since 2019. It was curated by Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute.

Fellow attendees included Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Timothée Chalamet and Emma Raducanu.

Notable absences included Lady Gaga, Blake Lively, Zendaya, Billy Porter, and Harry Styles.

The second part of the gala will be held in New York on 2 May 2022.