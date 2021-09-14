CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway's left-wing opposition wins climate-focused election in landslide, starts coalition talks

NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSLO — Norway's Labour Party began coalition talks with other members of the center-left bloc on Tuesday, seeking to form a government after their parliamentary election victory with the focus on climate change and oil. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere will look to address voters' concerns over global warming and...

WRAL News

Norway's center-left heads to victory in general elections

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The center-left bloc headed to a victory in Norway's elections Monday as official projections pointed to the governing Conservatives losing power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a projection based on a preliminary count...
WORLD
whtc.com

Climate, wealth gap in focus as Norway go to polls

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway votes this weekend after a national election campaign dominated by climate change and a widening wealth gap, though whoever wins seems certain to ensure the country’s transition away from oil – and the jobs it creates – is a gradual one. Opinion polls show the opposition...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Norway election result: Labour celebrates but coalition talks loom

Norway’s Conservative prime minister Erna Solberg has conceded defeat to the left-leaning opposition after a general election campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in western Europe’s largest producer. “The Conservative government’s work is finished for this time around,” Solberg told supporters on Monday. “I...
WORLD
Person
Cicero
Person
Erna Solberg
IBTimes

Climate Change Dominates Elections In Oil-rich Norway

Oil-rich Norway goes to the polls on Monday in elections dominated by climate change that the ruling Conservative party is widely expected to lose to a Labour-led coalition. Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store is hoping to wrest power from centre-right Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who has headed the wealthy Scandinavian nation for eight years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Norway’s left-leaning parties begin talks to form a government

Norway’s left-leaning opposition parties have begun talks to form a new coalition government after winning a landslide victory in elections dominated by the climate crisis and the future of the country’s huge oil and gas industry. The Labour party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, is hoping to persuade the agrarian Centre...
WORLD
#Election#Politics#Climate#Labour Party#The European Union#The Marxist Red Party#Green Party
Times Daily

Norway's center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway appears to have won Monday’s general election, according to the first official projection, which shows the ruling Conservatives would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the country’s oil and gas exploration industry. Copyright 2021...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power.While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here's a look at how the process works.WHO CAN VOTE, AND WHEN?German citizens age 18 and above are entitled to vote and to be elected. About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
AFP

Boris Johnson tells world leaders 'frustrated' at climate inaction

Britain's Boris Johnson took leaders of wealthy nations to task Monday in a closed-door meeting he co-hosted with UN chief Antonio Guterres, saying he is "increasingly frustrated" at their failure to honor their climate fund pledges. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations to cut their carbon emissions, minimize the impact of climate change and adapt their economies to deal with its effects. "Everyone nods and we all agree that 'something must be done,'" said Johnson, whose country will host the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. "Yet I confess I'm increasingly frustrated that the something to which many of you have committed is nowhere near enough."
ENVIRONMENT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

