CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DUP: Councillors Glyn Hanna and Kathryn Owen return to the party

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo councillors who left the DUP after Edwin Poots became leader have returned to the party. Kathryn Owen and Glyn Hanna, who sit on Newry, Mourne and Down Council, left in June saying they could no longer stay as DUP representatives. The pair told the Belfast Telegraph they feel happier...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Paul Hamill: Tributes after DUP councillor's death

Tributes have been paid to the Democratic Unionist Party councillor Paul Hamill, who has died aged 46. It is understood Mr Hamill died after contracting Covid-19. Mr Hamill was a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council and served as its mayor from June 2017 to May 2018. In the months...
U.K.
The Independent

Lyra McKee: Two more arrested over Derry shooting of journalist

Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Northern Ireland two years ago have arrested two more men.The pair, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act.Three men have already been charged with the murder, two of them last week, and another two men have been charged with rioting and linked offences.The 29-year-old reporter was shot in Derry in April 2019 as she watched the rioting in the Creggan area of the city.Described as one of Northern Ireland’s “most promising” journalists, she was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit.A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement read: “The men, aged 24 and 29, were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area this morning under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave police station where they will be interviewed later.”
WORLD
BBC

Boris Johnson: Humanity is reaching a turning point on climate change

A climate summit of world leaders in 40 days' time will be the "turning point for humanity", Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations. He warned that global temperature rises were already inevitable, but called on his fellow leaders to commit to major changes to curb further warming.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arlene Foster
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Edwin Poots
BBC

Angela Merkel: What will Germans miss about the chancellor?

Germans are preparing to say "auf wiedersehen" to Angela Merkel, whose 16 years as chancellor will come to an end after the parliamentary elections this Sunday. BBC Europe editor Katya Adler has been in her role since 2014, but began reporting on Mrs Merkel long before then. How does she...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Labour conference: Keir Starmer sets out what he stands for in essay

Sir Keir Starmer has published an 11,500 word essay on what he stands for and how he wants to change the UK, ahead of his party's conference. The Labour leader says the country is at a crossroads after the pandemic and is "crying out for change". If elected prime minister,...
POLITICS
BBC

NHS Scotland's 'biggest crisis' in five charts

Scotland's Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says the NHS is facing the "biggest crisis" of its existence. There's a shortage of beds, the demand for ambulances is soaring and waits in accident and emergency departments are getting longer. On top of that, Covid-19 admissions have been rising fast as the number...
HEALTH
BBC

GP appointments in Wales: People facing crisis, says watchdog

People in parts of Wales are facing a "crisis of access" to GPs, according to a patients' watchdog. The Community Health Council (CHC) said many were left waiting for up to an hour on the phone to speak to someone. When they finally get through, they are often told there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Uk#Bbc News Ni#Down Council#The Belfast Telegraph#Uup#Independent
BBC

Johnson and Biden: Contrasting characters do business

In the run up to this trip Boris Johnson and Joe Biden had already shared a big political and diplomatic moment - a new security pact with Australia to share nuclear submarine propulsion technology. The prime minister confessed to a huddle of hacks on the train from Washington back to...
WORLD
BBC

Boris Johnson: 'It is time for humanity to grow up'

It is time for humanity to grow up on climate change, Boris Johnson has said in a speech to the United Nations in New York. It comes ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November. The PM has used his US visit to push leaders for action on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Labour’s Dan Jarvis to step down as Mayor of South Yorkshire after single term

The Labour mayor of South Yorkshire, Dan Jarvis, has announced he will step down next spring after a single four-year term in the post.The one-time soldier, who is also MP for Barnsley Central, said serving in the roll had been an "extraordinary privilege" but he would not seek re-election in May.The announcement raises the possibility of an unpredictable contest in a region which, though staunchly Labour, surprised commentators by returning a trio of Tory MPs at the 2019 general election. It was – and remains – avowedly pro-Brexit.In a video announcing his decision released on Monday, Mr Jarvis said:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Climate campaigners hurting their own cause with motorway blockades, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has accused global warming campaigners of damaging their own cause by disrupting daily life with stunts like repeatedly blocking motorways.Mr Johnson said that protesters from Insulate Britain who targeted M25 junctions in Kent, Surrey, Essex and Hertfordshire had detracted from the climate emergency message at a time when it is increasingly being taken on board by the British people.He added that the government was right to take on new powers to move protesters when they threaten critical infrastructure like roads and railways or take direct action which risks doing “serious economic damage”.Mr Johnson was speaking as 41 people...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

South African court OKs new deadline for election candidates

South Africa’s Constitutional Court threw a lifeline to the ruling African National Congress party on Monday by allowing the electoral commission to reopen the registration of candidates for local government elections in November.The ANC had failed to register its candidates in some municipalities before an initial deadline and would not have been able to contest them, handing over power to opposition parties and independent candidates in some of those areas.The Independent Electoral Commission agreed to extend the deadline, prompting a court challenge by opposition party the Democratic Alliance The court dismissed the DA's appeal.Being unable to register those...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Nancy Pelosi warns Boris Johnson not to jeopardise Good Friday Agreement

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, warned Boris Johnson not to jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement when the two met in Downing Street on Thursday. Ms Pelosi, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said she emphasised to the Prime Minister that the agreement continued to have enthusiastic support among Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy