Heat, mugginess making it feel like mid-July on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It will be feeling more like the middle of July than the middle of September as you step out the door Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and you’ll notice the mugginess to start the day.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

We’ll have hazy sunshine during the day due to a thin veil of smoke from western wildfires.

Temperatures will work into the lower 80s by mid-afternoon.

Unsettled weather starts to move in Tuesday night, with a shower or storm possible late at night. There is a better chance for storms during the day Wednesday. The warm, muggy weather will help to fuel heavy downpours, and any storm that forms could also spark damaging winds.

Check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often for the latest updates on when and where the storms may impact your plans.

Cox Media Group