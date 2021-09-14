CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Wawanesa reports a spike in fake insurance job postings

By H. Cutner
liveinsurancenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs insurers work hard to hire new talent, they are struggling with fraudsters in their way. Wawanesa has issued a news release cautioning people looking for insurance job postings that while insurers are typically hiring right now, there are many fraudsters out there looking to scam job hunters. Insurers have...

www.liveinsurancenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
tribuneledgernews.com

Spike in job scams come as more people return to workforce, BBB warns

(The Center Square) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of a spike in job scams in Illinois as people return to the workforce. And with some pandemic-related benefit programs scheduled to end soon, officials are worried the problem could get even worse. “In Illinois, the Better Business Bureau is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fake Job Listings Cost North Texans Time, Money

Fake job offers have been on the rise during the pandemic, according to the Better Business Bureau. In 2020, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center data showed 16,012 people were victims of employment scams. They reported losing more than $59 million. We’ve told you about cybercriminals who spoof legitimate companies...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#Private Insurers#Human Resources
KXAN

More Austin-area job postings mentioning vaccine requirements, report says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of job postings mentioning vaccination increased four-fold from May to August 2021, according to a new report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. The chamber said there are about 440 job postings right now that indicate vaccination requirements or mention the vaccine, and most are related to retail and child and elder care positions.
AUSTIN, TX
WILX-TV

On The Job report: 9/10/2021

Are you ready for a new opportunity with a growing company? Be a part of the only manufacturer in the world that produces Manitou Pontoon Boats!. At Manitou, we are currently seeking a hardworking, dependable QC to join our diverse production team. POSITION SUMMARY. As an assembler you will be...
JOBS
texomashomepage.com

Increase in unemployment causes spike in job scams

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As unemployment numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic years, an increase in scammers preying on those looking for work is on the rise as well. Officials at the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas have some tips on how to avoid getting your bank account drained.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Springfield Business Journal

FDIC-insured institutions post 281% Q2 earnings gain

Institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. improved their combined quarterly net income. The 4,951 commercial banks and savings institutions insured by the FDIC posted an aggregate $70.4 billion in profits for the quarter that ended June 30, according to a news release. That's up 281% from a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
liveinsurancenews.com

Michigan Senate adopts Life Insurance Awareness Month resolution

Sponsored by Senator Lana Theis, it recognizes September as a time to learn about the benefits. The Michigan state senate has adopted a Life Insurance Awareness Month resolution sponsored by Senator Lana Theis. The resolution recognizes September as the time for state residents to learn about policies. Michigan’s Senate recognized...
MICHIGAN STATE
WestfairOnline

New report finds spike in entrepreneurship during pandemic

One-half of Americans who started new businesses in 2020 became entrepreneurs because they had problems finding work during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new data published by Babson College. During 2020, the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity rate that measures the percentage of adults 18 to 64 actively engaged in starting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
mtpr.org

Montana Reports Wage Growth, Inflation Spike As Lawmakers Look To Boost Economy

Montana lawmakers focusing on economic growth during the pandemic met Wednesday and approved proposals to fund job retraining and workforce programs for people with disabilities. The state’s economic challenges are highlighted in a new report. State lawmakers approved recommendations for how Gov. Greg Gianforte should spend millions of dollars in...
MONTANA STATE
theladders.com

Jobs requiring vaccination spike after Pfizer vaccine FDA approval

Job ads listing vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140% from July to August. September numbers are on track for a new record. New York, New York (September 9, 2021) – When the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine on August 23, the number of job postings requiring vaccinations increased immediately. Data scientists from Ladders, Inc., the career site for high paying professional jobs, completed a comprehensive review of nearly four million high-paying career job postings in North America. From July to August, job ads that noted vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140%. “This is especially noteworthy because it’s exceedingly rare for companies to list vaccine requirements in job postings at all. Traditionally, that’s something that’s reserved for employee handbooks,” said Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. “So, when you analyze this research you should keep in mind that these numbers are just the tip of a massive iceberg. There are countless businesses requiring vaccination that don’t mention it in job advertisements.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurance commissioner urges insurers to “generously interpret provisions” post-Ida

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has issued a bulletin calling all insurers operating in the state to cover for prohibited use coverage. The commissioner’s bulletin, Bulletin 2021-07, reminds all authorized and surplus lines insurers to “generously interpret” provisions for coverage surrounding evacuation orders...
ECONOMY
Bank Info Security

Bitcoin Scam Run by Fake Exchange, Report Says

Researchers at security company Proofpoint have discovered email fraud campaigns in which unidentified threat actors are swindling victims out of bitcoin by tempting them with a substantial amount of tax-free cryptocurrency. The report comes on the heels of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission warning about fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes making...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Home insurers face loyalty challenges – report

Home insurers are facing customer loyalty challenges as boomers flock to the rental market, according to a new study from J.D. Power. About two-thirds of all rental housing growth between 2004 and 2019 was driven by people age 55 and older. That group now accounts for about 30% of the rental market. According to J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Home Insurance Study, home insurers have faced difficulty navigating that transition.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy