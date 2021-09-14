Wawanesa reports a spike in fake insurance job postings

Job ads listing vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140% from July to August. September numbers are on track for a new record. New York, New York (September 9, 2021) – When the FDA approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid vaccine on August 23, the number of job postings requiring vaccinations increased immediately. Data scientists from Ladders, Inc., the career site for high paying professional jobs, completed a comprehensive review of nearly four million high-paying career job postings in North America. From July to August, job ads that noted vaccine requirements jumped nearly 140%. “This is especially noteworthy because it’s exceedingly rare for companies to list vaccine requirements in job postings at all. Traditionally, that’s something that’s reserved for employee handbooks,” said Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. “So, when you analyze this research you should keep in mind that these numbers are just the tip of a massive iceberg. There are countless businesses requiring vaccination that don’t mention it in job advertisements.”

