CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United can’t rely on Cristiano Ronaldo – and his last stint proves why

By Gary Parkinson
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo borrow a phrase formerly attached to his team-mate Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo scores goals. Lots and lots and lots of them. So many, in fact, that if you were to watch a clip-reel of all his goals for club and country, each of them granted 20 seconds of footage, you’d still be watching way into the fifth hour. This particular hero’s-journey of a narrative would comfortably, or perhaps uncomfortably, last longer than watching Star Wars plus The Empire Strikes Back.

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo offers support for footballer in intensive care

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital. Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth on 5 September. He went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable. The English striker turned 26 over the weekend and is a former teammate of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He had been out with teammates from ECU Joondalup, the side he plays for in National Premier...
SOCCER
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Fergie
Person
Carlos Tevez
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Dimitar Berbatov
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Ruud Van Nistelrooy
Person
Anthony Martial
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Louis Van Gaal
Daily Mail

Returning in style! Cristiano Ronaldo arrives for Manchester United training in his £170,000 Lamborghini as the countdown to a second debut begins, with three days until game against Newcastle - which isn't on TV!

Cristiano Ronaldo turned up for Manchester United training at his stylish best on Wednesday as he arrived in his £170,000 Lamborghini - giving the thumbs up to reporters as the world awaits his second debut for the Red Devils. He completed his fairytale return to Old Trafford on transfer deadline...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

'What has Cristiano got on his plate?' - Ronaldo influence on Manchester United team-mates' food choices revealed by Grant

Cristiano Ronaldo is already having an impact on his team-mates off the pitch at Manchester United, says Lee Grant, who claims the star's healthy lifestyle has already shamed the other players into eating more healthily. Following an extraordinary summer return to OId Trafford from Juventus, Ronaldo started where he left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

'He knew we had his back' - how Manchester United forged an unbreakable bond with Cristiano Ronaldo

“So let me tell you something”. Mick Clegg has spent the past half an hour talking about Cristiano Ronaldo when another memory suddenly springs to mind and the man who helped to shape the physique of arguably the world’s greatest footballer is off again, barely pausing for breath. “Cristiano and Rio Ferdinand used to come in the gym together and it got to a point where they’d be doing weights and different exercises while playing with a football,” recalls Clegg, Manchester United’s former power development coach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo 'doesn't want any special treatment' following his move back to Manchester United as he gets set to make his second debut for the club against Newcastle

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Cristiano Ronaldo won't be given any special treatment after returning for a second spell at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will make his first appearance for the club in 12 years against Newcastle at Old Trafford following a £19.8million move from Juventus. Ronaldo has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Argentine#The Premier League#Swede#Dutch#The Champions League
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp admits he was 'surprised' Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Juventus this summer as the Liverpool boss jokes 'I can't say that' when asked if he's happy the Portuguese star has returned to Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was 'surprised' that Cristiano Ronaldo was allowed to leave Juventus this summer. The 36-year-old completed a shock return to the Manchester United on deadline-day in a deal worth £19.4million after previously being linked with a move to rivals Manchester City. But Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: Ageing icon Cristiano Ronaldo can't hide the cracks in Solskjaer's United... his arrival was meant to mark the end of Old Trafford mediocrity but the Young Boys loss was a reality check

It took just 14 days from the moment Manchester United completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo for some of their fans to demand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be fired. Calls for Solskjaer to be fired happen every time United lose a match because that is the way the game is now, but this time there was greater vehemence about them. They were imbued with added urgency.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Edinson Cavani's rare appearances for Manchester United should be savoured

The last time Edinson Cavani played for Manchester United, it proved a valedictory outing in the No.7 shirt. It was in a cameo at Wolves, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s return was arranged but not rubberstamped, before Cavani obligingly agreed to take the No.21 he has worn for much of his prolific career with Uruguay.
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left ruing Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after cup exit

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned Manchester United’s sloppy start and lack of cutting edge as their Carabao Cup hopes went up in smoke at home to West Ham. Just three days on from winning a thrilling Premier League clash at the London Stadium, the Red Devils were on the wrong end of the result as the sides resumed battle in Wednesday’s third-round clash.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham earn quick revenge as Manuel Lanzini knocks Manchester United out of Carabao Cup

After 18 attempts and 14 years, West Ham United have won at Old Trafford again at last.Manchester United had reached successive semi-finals in the Carabao Cup, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t have to worry about this being another nearly competition this year after his side were beaten 1-0 on home soil.Not since May 2007 and Solskjaer’s last Premier League game as a player for United had West Ham been able to celebrate come the full-time whistle at this stadium; there were plenty of smiles from the away side this time though, particularly after extremely recent events. This was the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Marco Asensio hat-trick sees Real Madrid put six past Mallorca to go top

A Marco Asensio hat-trick saw Real Madrid hit six in a thrashing of Mallorca to return to the top of LaLiga. Karim Benzema and Isco also found the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a 6-1 win at the Bernabeu but it was the Spanish international who had featured in the Olympics last month who stole the show.
SOCCER
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool prediction: How will the Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Liverpool will be aiming to continue their march to the Carabao Cup trophy on Tuesday evening as they take on Norwich.The Reds last won the cup in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City on penalties and Jurgen Klopp will be wanting to end the wait to lift the trophy once more.And if their Premier League form is anything to go by then the Reds will walk the match against Norwich, who are currently bottom of the table.Liverpool are joint-top and so it will be a tough task for the Canaries to get a win over Klopp’s side but they did...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy