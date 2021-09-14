Manchester United can’t rely on Cristiano Ronaldo – and his last stint proves why

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital. Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth on 5 September. He went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable. The English striker turned 26 over the weekend and is a former teammate of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He had been out with teammates from ECU Joondalup, the side he plays for in National Premier...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO