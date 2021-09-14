Manchester United can’t rely on Cristiano Ronaldo – and his last stint proves why
To borrow a phrase formerly attached to his team-mate Paul Scholes, Cristiano Ronaldo scores goals. Lots and lots and lots of them. So many, in fact, that if you were to watch a clip-reel of all his goals for club and country, each of them granted 20 seconds of footage, you’d still be watching way into the fifth hour. This particular hero’s-journey of a narrative would comfortably, or perhaps uncomfortably, last longer than watching Star Wars plus The Empire Strikes Back.www.fourfourtwo.com
Comments / 0