CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Makinium, a science fiction series filmed in Ottawa

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a semi-desert planet, three friends, Vic (Laurence Barrette), Aïsha (Emma Elle Paterson) and Finn (Guillaume Gauthier), live in Mechanopolis, a mineral city where only the jungle is inaccessible. A great wall built by an evil people, the majestic one, which prevents anyone from entering it. environmental Protection. Although it...

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Appeal

Fall film series begins with fantasy-drama

September is movie month at the Churchill Arts Council. The first of the movies begins on Friday with the 2006 film, Pan’s Labyrinth, and ends with Minari on Sept. 24. The Oats Park Arts Center box office, Art Bar and galleries open at 6 p.m. with the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, members and $10 nonmembers. A three-movie ticket is $18 for members, $21 for nonmembers.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best recent fantasy, horror and science fiction – review roundup

The world in James Kennedy’s Dare to Know (Quirk, £9.99) has one disturbing difference from our own: in the 1980s an experimental physicist discovered subatomic particles, named thanatons, with a mysterious link to human deaths. An offshoot of this discovery has led to a booming business in death prediction: for a fee, anyone can learn exactly when they will die. The unnamed narrator, one of the first to master the skill, knows its real price: “gaining proficiency with thanaton theory changed you … the very act of calculation subtly distorted space-time around it”. In a bleak moment, he breaks the rules to find his own date and time of death, and discovers the fatal moment was earlier that same day. How has he survived? Like the narrator, the author has degrees in both physics and philosophy. His first novel for adults connects the two subjects as it explores questions of free will, psychology and human history in a fascinating, compulsively readable thriller.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
film-book.com

THE OCCUPANT: Ella Balinska To Star in Upcoming Science Fiction Film

Ella Balinska has been cast in the upcoming science fiction thriller The Occupant. You saw her and loved her work in the recent reboot of Charlie’s Angels. She’s also the star of Netflix’s forthcoming Resident Evil series. She’s the very talented Ella Balinska. Now, she has just been cast in Hugo Keijzer’s high profile upcoming movie The Occupant.
SCIENCE
Vulture

adrienne maree brown on Why ‘All Organizing Is Science Fiction’

The writer and social-justice facilitator adrienne maree brown thinks we can use organizing like time travel — as a way to transport ourselves into a more communal and sustainable future. Even when responding to the moment, her projects look forward: In 2019, motivated by the exhaustion many felt after Trump’s election, she released Pleasure Activism, an anthology of love letters from organizers about the meaning they find in their work. Last year, when fraught discussions of “cancel culture” permeated right- and left-wing circles alike, brown wrote We Will Not Cancel Us, a short book advocating for healthy and empathetic conflict. Now, as COVID-19 continues to put Black communities into unprecedented physical, emotional, and economic peril, brown releases her first long-form work of published fiction: Grievers, a novella about Black death during a pandemic.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
darkhorizons.com

“Teddy Ruxpin” Film & TV Series Planned

Following the success of their screen adaptations of “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “Tomb Raider,” DJ2 Entertainment has reportedly acquired rights to the iconic 1980s animatronic plush teddy bear toy Teddy Ruxpin. Plans are to develop the character for the big and small screen adaptations, though development is in the early...
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Astronaut again: Ryan Gosling plans science fiction thriller

Los Angeles. The countdown is running. The directing duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord (“The Lego Movie”, “21 Jump Street”) want to go into space with actor Ryan Gosling (39). The US filmmakers are directing and producing the planned astronaut thriller “Project Hail Mary” on board, as the industry papers “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” reported on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Banana 101.5

New Edgy Paramount+ Series Set to Be Based in Fictional Michigan Town

From vigilante to mayor, Hawkeye of the Avengers, aka Jeremy Renner, is taking over troubled Kingstown, Michigan. Before you Google it, just know Kingstown, Michigan doesn't really exists, but Jeremy Renner is going to make you believe it does. Renner is set to star in the new Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. The trailer for the 10-episode drama, premiering November 14th on Paramount+, looks pretty cool.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Fiction#Makinium#American#European#Capital Federal#Mechanopolis#Universe#Fait Fi
The Week

Let science fiction be weird again

When politics or the economy don't give much reason to celebrate, Americans turn to the screen. The 1930s demanded effervescent spectacles that kept us laughing through the Depression. The 1970s yielded a new kind of thriller that mirrored the paranoia of the post-Vietnam era. Recent decades have seen an explosion of science fiction and fantasy. With the audiences for adult drama shrinking, superheroes, spaceships, and monsters rule.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Wired

Is Becky Chambers the Ultimate Hope for Science Fiction?

Becky Chambers is a lifelong lover of tea. She is also a writer of hip, very-now science fiction books, most of which feature scenes of various life-forms de-stressing over steaming beverages. Doesn’t matter if they’re human, lizard alien, space bug, or robot; they all need relief from the exigencies of existence, and they all find it the same way. “A cup of tea can really change your whole mood,” Chambers says, “even if it’s just a psychological comfort blanket.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Must Read Alaska

Stranger than fiction: ADN publisher, writer are co-producing ABC series on their paper

A drama that will star Hilary Swank and Tom McCarthy is sure to feature the Anchorage Daily News, as two of the coproducers are tightly bound with the newspaper. The Hollywood Reporter announced that Swank will star in a newspaper drama that is being written, directed and exec produced by McCarthy for ABC, which has picked up the untitled Alaska drama.The project is being eyed for consideration as part of a 2022-23 pilot season.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Science
imdb.com

The 14 Greatest Science Fiction Movies Of The 21st Century

The last two decades have seen an embarrassment of riches for fans of science fiction. Iconic sci-fi franchises like "Star Wars" and "Planet of the Apes" have returned with some of their greatest installments. Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, and Alex Garland have pushed the genre forward with stylish, thought-provoking films that prove there's demand for original science fiction stories as well. Sci-fi now intersects regularly with other genres, including fantasy, action, horror, satire, comedy, and even romance. If it was once a niche genre, now, it's everywhere.
SCIENCE
CinemaBlend

5 Great Science Fiction Movies That Don't Involve Aliens Or Robots

Let’s try an experiment. When I say "science fiction movies," what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? If you didn’t say something with aliens, space ships, or robots, you’re lying. That’s because even though sci-fi is an expensive field, TV shows like Star Trek and movies like Star Wars (which I wouldn’t even consider “sci-fi,” since the force is basically magic) have invaded people’s minds. They’ve also put the ideas of aliens, space ships, and robots as being the building blocks of the genre. Honestly, you couldn’t get a more sci-fi movie than Jurassic Park, which doesn’t have any of those concepts.
SCIENCE
Star News Online

Fiction, film and food

Some of our favorite things feature in this week's Port City Life news from StarNews Online. There's a feature about writer Wiley Cash and a look at a new local restaurant that serves up pizza and gelato. Plus, in case you didn't know, it's been a very busy, record setting year for film production in the area. We have a couple of articles about what's happening on that scene. T.
ENTERTAINMENT
arcamax.com

Filming of IMDb TV series 'Sprung' makes waves in Pittsburgh suburbs

PITTSBURGH — When a movie or television show films on location, it’s common to cover the signage of local businesses with names that fit the time period or setting of the production. The Amazon Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” recently did that with the old Schwartz Market on the South Side while shooting there in July.
PITTSBURGH, PA
buzzfeednews.com

26 New Science Fiction And Fantasy Books To Read This Fall

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen) This innovative YA science fiction novel integrates figures from Chinese history into a futuristic, feminist plot. Eighteen-year-old Zetian — based on Empress Regnant Wu, the only woman ever to rule China (during the Tang dynasty) — plans to avenge her sister’s death. She volunteers to become the concubine-pilot to the man who killed her sister in the hopes of assassinating him. Pilots defend Huaxia from aliens by using giant robots called Chrysalises. Psychic energy powers these robots. Male pilots channel the concubine woman pilot’s psychic energy to battle the aliens, and sometimes those women pilots die in the process. However, when Zetian goes into battle as the subservient woman pilot, she drains the male pilot’s psychic energy. She emerges from the Chrysalis as the Iron Widow, a woman who can suck the psychic powers of men and steer the Chrysalis herself. Officials try to force her into compliance by pairing her with the strongest male pilot, but Zetian refuses to be a tool for any man.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GeekyGadgets

Finch Post-apocalyptic science fiction film starring Tom Hanks premiers November 5th Apple TV+

Apple has today released a new trailer for the upcoming Finch film starring Tom Hanks which will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 5th 2021. Post-apocalyptic science fiction drama film directed by Miguel Sapochnik from a screenplay written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell stars Tom Hanks, Caleb Landry Jones, Samira Wiley, Laura Harrier and Skeet Ulrich.
SCIENCE
Variety

‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Greenlit as Limited Series on Netflix

Anthony Doerr’s epic war novel “All the Light We Cannot See” has been greenlit to a limited series at Netflix. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment (the production banner behind TV shows “Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone,” and films “Free Guy” and “Arrival”) will produce, with Levy directing all the episodes. The book-to-screen adaptation is penned by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”). The four-part show will center on the story of Marie-Laure, a French teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II, as the...
TV SERIES
OKC VeloCity

OCU film series selects fan favorites

Oklahoma City University’s Film Institute will begin its 40th annual series with a free screening of “Volver” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Norick Art Center studio. In his trademark style, Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar offers an engaging story about the complicated lives of an eccentric family of women. The film portrays a vividly colorful, enchanting, melodramatic tale that explores the strength of family ties and pokes at the boundaries of reality and ethics.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy