Game reveals are always a little opinion dividing. Some people really like to see the cinematics which set the scene for the entire game while others are far more into seeing the game in action so they're not disappointed by the final result. But Insomniac may have found the right balance with the reveal of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as it turns out that the trailer we saw at the PlayStation Showcase was actually running on the PlayStation 5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO