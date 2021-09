FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Week 1 is generally not a week we want to stray too far from the norm. Most of the players on our rosters are healthy, and all 32 teams are in action this week. You do not need to sweat starting a fourth-string running back (with one notable exception) or an ancillary passing-game option where you are just hoping to luck into a score. However, there are always matchups to exploit and ones to avoid. That is the purpose of this piece. You probably do not need me to convince you to start Patrick Mahomes or Christian McCaffrey in your fantasy football matchups this week. But there are plenty of players whom you may not be as sure about. I am here to provide some insight on why I like or dislike certain players this week.

