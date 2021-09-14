CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Google found guilty of restricting Android forks in South Korea, fined $177 million

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has been fined 207.4 billion won (around $177 million) in South Korea for abusing its dominant market position to stop device manufacturers from using modified versions of Android, Bloomberg reports. Specifically, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) is taking issue with the anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA) Google has manufacturers like Samsung sign, which prevents it from making changes to the operating system.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

9 best budget smartphones: Cheap phones that don’t compromise on quality

While Apple, Samsung and Huawei dominate the top end of the smartphone market, the demand for cheaper and mid-range devices is far greater than you might imagine.Not only are the latest and greatest phones a luxury for most, but there’s fierce competition between manufacturers to gain a foothold and win new customers in emerging markets. This means that budget phones have become much faster, better designed and more capable in recent years. Low cost doesn’t mean low quality.For us, a “budget” smartphone can stretch close to £400, especially for a phone that will last you a good few years: it’s...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Smartphones#Android Phone#Bloomberg#Afa#Os#The Google Play Store#Cnbc#Reuters#Korean#Google S Play Store
Digital Trends

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Who wins?

There’s no mistaking that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most deluxe, souped-up Apple smartphone you can buy right now. Boasting newly improved camera lenses, a stunning 120Hz refresh rate, an enlarged (and more efficient) battery, the new A15 Bionic chip, and the option to have a whopping 1TB in storage, it pretty much covers every single base a smartphone can cover.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple won’t let Fortnite back on iOS until the Epic v. Apple verdict is final

Fortnite will not be returning to the iOS App Store anytime soon, according to a series of emails published on Twitter on Wednesday by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. Epic’s iOS developer account had been suspended as a result of the company’s intentional violations of the App Store guidelines in August 2020, which set the stage for the companies’ court battle. But in the wake of the ruling earlier this month, the state of Epic’s iOS apps — particularly Fortnite — has been unclear.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, iPads & Apple Watches

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers The Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops Best Deals on iPhones The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Conventional wisdom used to hold that Apple didn’t need to offer discounts or host seasonal sales. Apple products were so good, and their customers so loyal, that the normal retail rules simply didn’t apply. But that’s not quite true. While the official Apple store may not host major sales events, the big box retailers that sell...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

iOS 15 builds in better customer support for in-app purchases

As part of this week’s launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, Apple also introduced StoreKit 2, a set of APIs for in-app purchases and subscriptions. The new Swift-based tools could help developers better track and support the purchases their users make instead of relying on third-party solutions like RevenueCat.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Nokia G50 review: Our verdict on the brand’s £199 5G phone

The future of phones is in 5G. The fifth-generation standard for cellular networks, it’s expected that 5G will be used by more than 1.7 billion people by 2025. The fancy new networks will offer much greater bandwidth than current 4G networks, providing improved download speeds to the extent that they’ll begin to challenge traditional service providers for our main internet connection.It might be time, then, to jump on the 5G bandwagon when you come to your next phone choice. Most major phone companies now offer a few 5G-ready handsets, but as a relatively new technology, phones with 5G adaptability usually...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 has all the features that were missing the first time around

Microsoft has officially announced the new Surface Duo 2, its second attempt at an Android-powered folding phone. The Duo 2 retains the head-turning design of the first-generation model, but it specifically addresses many of the complaints we had. This time around, Microsoft is putting a legit camera on it, supporting 5G, using a current processor, and is throwing in bigger screens — things that are all quite nice to have on expensive phones. Microsoft says the Duo 2 will be available starting on October 21st for $1,499.99.
NFL
The Verge

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 hands-on: once more, with cameras

Today, Microsoft is unveiling the Surface Duo 2, a new Android-based smartphone with two screens and a raft of updates over the problematic original Surface Duo. From improvements to the cameras to bigger screens to software tweaks to a better way to store a Surface Pen, Microsoft is addressing all the obvious problems from the first model.
CELL PHONES
Variety

Comcast Launches First Streaming Device for Customers Worldwide, Ahead of Its Own TVs

Comcast has launched a new wireless streaming device — the XiOne — that will become the company’s standard platform across the globe. In Europe, the XiOne is enabling the first delivery of video services over internet protocol for Sky customers. It’s currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers, and Comcast is beginning to roll it out in the U.S. to customers with Xfinity Flex (its prior-generation streaming box for broadband-only subscribers). Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future. The new device is part of...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Here is why the iPhone 14 Max could be the perfect upgrade

Apple is expected to drop the mini iPhone from its lineup next year, and shake things up by replacing it with a completely different, yet familiar phone that is rumored to be named "iPhone 14 Max". This hypothetical iPhone 14 Max that is only being rumored at the moment should...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. But when Apple and Google capitulated to Russian demands and removed a political-opposition app from their local app stores, it raised worries that two of the world's most successful companies are more comfortable bowing to undemocratic edicts — and maintaining a steady flow of profits — than upholding the rights of their users.The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the...
INTERNET
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Snapchat Reduced Spotlight’s $1 Million-per-Day Payout Because of Flood of ‘Copycat’ Videos, Says CEO

Snapchat cut the payout amounts for creators’ viral videos in the Spotlight section because the program was producing too much “copycat content,” according to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel. Originally, Snapchat said it paid out more than $1 million per day to the top Spotlight contributors, allocated based on engagement with their content. Starting in June, the company reduced the amount it pays overall — to what the company characterized as millions of dollars per month — evidently leading some users to abandon Spotlight. According to Spiegel, speaking Wednesday at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia investor conference, one of the issues for Spotlight had...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy