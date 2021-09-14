CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How to recognize a fraud of an app that lends money?

By Iván Vázquez Islas
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. They will say that it is clickbait but it is real: Currently there is a type of credit (called liquidity), offered by the internet and applications downloaded to the cell phone that is generally for small unforeseen events . They are very low amounts and of a very short duration. That is, they lend it to you almost immediately with very few requirements to pay in a month or less. Unfortunately the number of people over-indebted for this type of loan is increasing exponentially and you should know that there are several risks in this regard in case your plan is to venture to request one.

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Banks called to account over "shockingly low" rate of reimbursements for APP fraud

Over three quarters of bank customers have failed to win reimbursements from banks after falling victim to authorised push payment scams. Losses to bank transfer fraud soared to £479 million in 2020, while reimbursement rates remain low - banks found victims at least partly responsible for their losses in 77% of cases assessed in the first 14 months following the introduction of a Contingent Reimbursement Model and voluntary code. Two banks found the customer fully liable in more than nine in 10 decisions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Yolt to close its smart money app

Yolt, a Netherlands-based fintech company, has announced the repositioning on the growth of its Open Banking technology platform, Yolt Technology Services. ING’s evaluation has led to the intended decision to close the Yolt app, which is subject to advice from the works council. Going forward, Yolt will focus resources on getting its proprietary Open Banking solutions into the hands of businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
biometricupdate.com

The deepfake-scape: How to fight fraud in the digital age

As the rush toward all things digital continues apace, both consumers and businesses are increasingly reliant on technology platforms and devices throughout their daily lives. Unfortunately, the digital world is still largely an anonymous environment, within which it is difficult to always know who is on the other end of the wire. This uncertainty gives fraudsters an opening to threaten both businesses and consumers directly, especially in the realm of so-called ’Deepfakes’ – artificially created images, video and audio designed to emulate real human characteristics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureau#Spanish#Condusef#Sipres
American Banker

How not to design a financial 'super app'

A major trend within the financial services industry is the rush to consolidate users’ finances into one nifty streamlined app. The all-in-one “super app,” which would allow users to access all their finances in one place, has venture capitalists buzzing. To wit, Revolut was just valued at $33 billion. PayPal and Walmart are also jumping on the super app bandwagon.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

As Banks Lend Less Money, Small Businesses Need More. Why Decentralized Finance Could Be the Fix

You might have missed it, but the deadline passed a few days ago for founders to file "forgiveness applications" for phase one of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The PPP was the government's emergency response program to help small businesses keep workers employed in the Covid-19 financial fallout. If owners used the PPP funds as the program intended, they could apply to get the loan forgiven.
SMALL BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

App Annie charged with securities fraud, agrees to pay $10m

Mobile analytics firm App Annie has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a securities fraud charge. The charge was handed to the company by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday, which found App Annie to be in violation of the anti-fraud provisions of the Exchange Act, which makes it unlawful to issue misleading statements in connection with the sale or purchase of security.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

What to Do if a Stranger Sends You Money on Venmo

If a stranger sends you money on Venmo, the natural reaction is to wonder why. Most people assume that it's a mistake. Unfortunately, most of the time, there isn't anything accidental about it. A popular Venmo scam starts with an accidental payment and is soon followed up with a message...
ACCIDENTS
theregister.com

Imagine a world in which Uber's hot new business is lending money

Singaporean superapp Grab has walked back its 2021 earnings projections, citing COVID unpredictability and rolling government lockdowns across Southeast Asia as the reason for curbing its enthusiasm regarding future financial performance. Grab bought out Uber's operations in Singapore and has since expanded into e-commerce, payments, and financial services. In its...
WORLD
internationalinvestment.net

Former adviser jailed for £2.5m money laundering fraud

A company director has been sentenced to almost six years imprisonment for money laundering as part of a trans-national organised crime group. Richard Faithfull was handed down the five year and 10-month sentence by Judge Tomlinson following a four-day hearing. He has also been disqualified as a company director for 10 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalmortgagenews.com

How 3 developers aim to automate fairness, data security in lending

As the Biden Administration ramps up its efforts to regulate data collection and surveillance practices, fintechs are racing to develop software products that anticipate ethical considerations in mortgage underwriting and servicing processes. The government has long signaled its interest in acting as a watchdog over consumer information and automated decisioning....
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

SEC charges App Annie with securities fraud in $10 million settlement

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday that it's charging App Annie, the mobile app data provider, with securities fraud, accusing the company of "engaging in deceptive practices" and misrepresenting the origins of its data. App Annie will pay a $10 million settlement, according to the announcement, although the company has not admitted to any of the SEC's findings.
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Online fraud is skyrocketing thanks to phony apps – How to protect yourself

Although exact numbers are tricky to come by, some estimates peg the number of Android apps available for download at around 3.5 million. At the same time, the number of iOS applications available is approximately 2.2 million. That is a tremendous amount of content that is readily available. But not...
INTERNET
Entrepreneur

How to Save Money for a New Business

How much does it cost to start your own business? Well, that depends. However, according to the Small Business Administration, most micro-businesses cost approximately $3,000 to launch, while most home-based franchises cost between $2,000 and $5,000. Yeah — I’d say that’s really conservative. In the scheme of things, that’s not...
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Marqeta (MQ) Joins Figure to Aid Buy Now, Pay Later Service

Marqeta Inc. MQ forged an alliance with the fintech company Figure. With this deal, the company will enable the launch of the Figure Pay product, an all-in-one digital money app. Figure is a blockchain lending company, which targets the unbanked lot and describes itself as an alternative banking solution provider....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy