'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Filming in Jeopardy Due to Virus Outbreak

By Jennie Amelia
AceShowbiz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction on the two Disney movies is reportedly greatly affected by the spread of norovirus that causes vomiting and diarrhea among the crews in Pinewood Studios, England. AceShowbiz - While having managed to dodge the coronavirus so far, the filming of "Indiana Jones V" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" are not spared from an outbreak. The two Disney reportedly are facing major setbacks due to the spread of norovirus.

