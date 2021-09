TV and podcast host Mike Rowe first became a public figure on the national level by getting dirty. On his Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which first aired in 2003, Rowe would travel the country and profile workers who, well, got dirty. “[Dirty Jobs] wasn’t a lecture, it wasn’t a sermon, it was an honest look in the day on the job not of a host, but as a guest,” Rowe tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I was basically an avatar on that show.” Now Rowe, who has built something of a cult following on Facebook and launched a podcast called The Way...

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO