Lose ‘focus on the glove’

Parents, student athletes and community members from northern Chautauqua County on Thursday were mourning the loss of Ron Szot, a Dunkirk resident who was synonymous with capturing the scenes of high school sports over the past decade. Szot, who was an attorney, caught the photography bug from his dad. He was unquestionably a regular on sidelines for all sports, including football, baseball and soccer. He also captured plenty of special moments in the last decade including the Northern Chautauqua County Youth Hockey Association Steelers’ runs to two state hockey championships as well as the Dunkirk Marauders’ trip to Ralph Wilson Stadium. He told the OBSERVER he cherished each one of those moments and loved being a part of something he considered special in the community.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO