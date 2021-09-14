An almost loss
I was less than two months old when this nation lost countless lives following the tragic events of 9/11. I cannot personally attest to the magnitude of this specific cataclysm, but I think we can all agree that this speaks volumes about how little control we have over our individual lives. I have so little control over what affects me and how it does; that definitely does not sit well with a perfectionist like me characterized by high functioning anxiety.ndsmcobserver.com
