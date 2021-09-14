Irish prep for non-conference battle after 1-1 draw against BC
The Notre Dame men’s soccer team will lace up at Alumni Stadium for an out-of-conference match this Tuesday against the Michigan State Spartans. The Fighting Irish are coming off of their 1-1 draw in a contentious first ACC game against Boston College this past weekend. The game went into double overtime despite Notre Dame being reduced to 10 men after a red card call against senior forward Tyler Shea. The 10-man team was able to persevere and hold off the Eagles to keep them from claiming the victory. In previous weeks, Notre Dame has fallen victim to two nationally-ranked opponents in No. 9 Indiana and No. 17 Kentucky but secured the victory against Northern Illinois.ndsmcobserver.com
