CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Irish prep for non-conference battle after 1-1 draw against BC

By Observer Sports Staff
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 9 days ago

The Notre Dame men’s soccer team will lace up at Alumni Stadium for an out-of-conference match this Tuesday against the Michigan State Spartans. The Fighting Irish are coming off of their 1-1 draw in a contentious first ACC game against Boston College this past weekend. The game went into double overtime despite Notre Dame being reduced to 10 men after a red card call against senior forward Tyler Shea. The 10-man team was able to persevere and hold off the Eagles to keep them from claiming the victory. In previous weeks, Notre Dame has fallen victim to two nationally-ranked opponents in No. 9 Indiana and No. 17 Kentucky but secured the victory against Northern Illinois.

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

College football upset picks: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert in Week 4

College football upset picks have been prosperous early with ranked teams going down, but which teams are now in danger with Oklahoma in Week 4?. Top 25 teams have been getting upset at a seemingly breakneck pace early in the 2021 college football season and that trend didn’t let up a week ago. Not only did Michigan State wax Miami, West Virginia topple Virginia Tech and Fresno State get UCLA but we also saw Ohio State, Clemson, Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma play much tighter games than expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee will have a new starting QB Saturday, per report

Tennessee has reportedly settled in on its starting quarterback as the Volunteers take on Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. According to GoVols247 and 247Sports’ Patrick Brown, Hendon Hooker will start behind center against the Golden Eagles. Hooker will play in place of Joe Milton, who suffered a lower-body injury in the Vols’ loss to Pittsburgh on Sept. 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Akron, IN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Akron, MI
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Bowling Green, IN
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
bceagles.com

Eagles and Irish Battle to 1-1 Draw in ACC Opener

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Boston College played a man up for 75 minutes but had to settle for a point on Friday night as the Eagles and Notre Dame Fighting Irish played to a 1-1 draw at the Newton Soccer Complex in the ACC opener for both teams. BC remained...
NEWTON, MA
gozips.com

Akron Battles No. 3 Indiana to a 1-1 Double-OT Draw

BOXSCORE (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY. AKRON, Ohio - In an early-season men's soccer showdown the 16th-rated University of Akron and third-ranked Indiana (3-1-1) battled to a 1-1 double-overtime draw on Friday, Sept. 10 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both sides had opportunities to capture the game in overtime, but a pair of...
INDIANA STATE
und.com

Irish Announce 2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule

The University of Notre Dame men’s basketball team has announced its 2021-22 non-conference schedule. Highlights of the non-conference slate include Notre Dame’s defense of its 2017 Maui Invitational Championship, a visit from Kentucky in early December and a trip to Howard for Martin Luther King Jr. Day in February of 2022.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish#Bc#Eagles#Acc Network Extra
The Spun

Veteran College Football Quarterback Announces He’s Retiring

A veteran college football quarterback who spent time at three different college football programs has decided to retire. Bailey Hockman, a four-star recruit in the 2017 class, has decided to retire from football in order to spend more time with family. The former Middle Tennessee State, N.C. State and Florida...
bsubeavers.com

Soccer opens 2021 home slate with pair of non-conference battles

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- The Bemidji State University soccer team gets its 2021 home schedule underway this weekend when it hosts Michigan Technological University and Northern Michigan University for a pair of non-conference matches. BSU first welcomes Michigan Tech for a 7 p.m. match Friday before wrapping up the weekend of play with a 1 p.m. opening kick on Parent’s Day Sunday versus Northern Michigan.
BEMIDJI, MN
csucougars.com

Cougars, Catawba Play to 1-1 Draw

SALISBURY, N.C. - The No. 16 Columbus State University women's soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Catawba College on Thursday night in a non-conference match at the Frock Soccer Complex. The two unbeaten teams were scoreless until the 86th minute when freshman Emma Beddow scored her first collegiate...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Boston College
UTSA

Roadrunners draw Huskies, wrap up non-conference play

Box Score SAN ANTONIO – UTSA soccer concluded the Drury Hotels Invitational on Sunday, as their match with Houston Baptist ended in a 1-1 tie. Following their 2-1 victory over Lamar Friday night, the Roadrunners and the Huskies match ended in a 1-1 draw. Having concluded their two matches in the Drury Hotels Invitational, UTSA will shift their focus to conference play.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
gohuskies.com

UW To Wrap Up Non-Conference Slate Against Red Wolves

THE GAME: The Washington football team (0-2) returns home to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to take on Arkansas State (1-1) in the final non-conference game of the 2021 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:15 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies are looking for their first win of 2021, while the Red Wolves travel to Seattle with a season-opening win over Central Arkansas followed by a 55-50 loss to Memphis last Saturday in Jonesboro. The game is the first ever between the two programs. It will also be just the second time the UW has faced any of the 10 current members of the Sun Belt Conference, and the first time A-State has ever taken on a Pac-12 opponent. Following this Saturday's game, the Huskies open Pac-12 play the following Saturday, Sept. 25, vs. California, before returning to the road to face Oregon State Oct. 2.
SEATTLE, WA
Hoya

WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Draws Princeton 1-1 After Overtime

On Sunday, the No. 8 Georgetown women’s soccer team (2-0-3, 0-0-0 Big East), played an intense, low-scoring game against the Princeton Tigers (3-0-1, 0-0-0 Ivy), ultimately drawing 1-1 after a hard-fought 110 minutes of play. This was the third matchup between the two programs, with the prior meetings in both...
cokercobras.com

Women's Soccer Battles to Draw Against Converse

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's soccer team battled out another tough double overtime draw Saturday night (Sept. 11) against the Valkyries of Converse University. The two teams traded shots and chances early on in the contest before freshman Abbie Boling recorded her first collegiate goal in the 27th...
CONVERSE, SC
GoPSUsports.com

No. 9 Penn State Downs Visiting Albany 3-1 for Non-Conference Win

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (4-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 9 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, used two first half corners and a fourth quarter goal to down visiting Albany (2-2) in a non-conference game at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex. Penn State took down the Great Danes 3-1 at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy