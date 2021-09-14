Applebee's Officially Announces Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash
Following initial word, Applebee’s has now officially announced its partnership with PepsiCo for the launch of “Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash.”. Set to be available exclusively at Applebee’s locations nationwide, the “out-of-this-world flavor” features a mix of blue raspberry and blackberry and Mountain Dew’s distinct citrus blend. The restaurant chain describes Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash as “a blinding flash, intergalactic berry flavors collide with the neighborhood to create an incredible, never-before-tasted flavor sensation.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0