Applebee's Officially Announces Mountain Dew Dark Berry Bash

Adult Swim teamed up with Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s to concoct a brand new Hot Honey menu along with three marathons worth of fan-favorite shows. Both fast-food burger chains are offering three new sandwiches packed with tender chicken breast fillets which are hand-battered and breaded dosed with their buzzy warm and spicy Hot Honey Sauce. First on the list is a Hot Honey Hand-Breasted Chicken Sandwich packed with crispy bacon, melted cheese and drizzled with the special honey sauce between two premium potato buns. Suited more for mornings, the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken Biscuit is served with the brand’s fluffy Made From Scratch Biscuit. To top it all off with a classic touch, the Hot Honey Hand-Breaded Chicken and Waffle Sandwich utilizes two Belgian-style waffles.

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO