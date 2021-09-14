Matt Damon Honored Heath Ledger with Tattoo Designed by the Late Actor

Heath Ledger's passing was one of the most shocking deaths in recent Hollywood history, not only because of how talented he was but also how unexpected it was.

Despite all his quirks, Ledger, whose last role was the Joker in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," was regarded as a very creative individual.

Fellow actor Matt Damon confirms it, having starred alongside the late star in "The Brothers Grimm." He also described Ledger as "incredibly restless."

A MEANINGFUL PIECE

In a recent interview with GQ, Damon revealed he and his wife Luciana got a tattoo designed by none other than Ledger and that it all started with a spontaneous decision.

The "Good Will Hunting" star remembered Ledger as "really sensitive."

According to the actor, they were in their Manhattan apartment in 2013 when Luciana decided they should get a tattoo. Nowadays, Damon has several tattoos, but at the time, it would be his first one.

However, he didn't pick just any artist. He recalled promising tattoo artist Scott Campbell, who did all of Ledger's tattoos, that he would be the first person he would call if he ever wanted to get inked.

A TOUCH OF FATE

The plan was to tattoo "Lucy" in honor of his wife, but while at the studio, Damon happened to see something on Campbell's laptop that captured his attention. He recalled:

"Scott showed me his laptop and I said, 'Scott, what's that one?' And he goes 'I have no idea— I think that's just some [expletive] that Heath squiggled.' And I went, 'That's the one I want.'"

Damon walked out of the studio with the two tattoos, and since then, he has added the names of his children to his arm - Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

The "Good Will Hunting" star remembered Ledger, who tragically passed away in 2008 at the age of 28, as "really sensitive," how creativity "just flowed out of him," and how "special" he was.

HE WAS ONE-OF-A-KIND

"Special" was also the adjective used by Ledger's ex-girlfriend Heather Graham earlier this year, in paying tribute to the actor, posting two photos of them together on Instagram.

The actress previously revealed she often tells Matilda, Ledger's daughter, that her father loved her before anyone thought of her as talented or pretty, and that she remembers him fondly.