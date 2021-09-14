CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGI increases gas rates 0921

Clarion News
 9 days ago

VALLEY FORGE UGI Utilities, Inc. (UGI) announced its purchased gas cost rates increased Sept. 1. As a result, the average residential heating customer's bill will rise by 6.1 percent, increasing from $82.39 per month to $87.42 per month. "UGI recognizes the impact energy prices have on our customers," Chris Brown,...

The Independent

Energy suppliers and Government eye ‘bad bank’ or loans as solution to collapses

Energy suppliers are privately talking to the Government about backing loans or a “bad bank”’ style solution to a potential collapse in dozens of energy companies.Industry sources told the PA news agency that stable suppliers are concerned the current system for dealing with the customers left behind when a supplier goes bust will struggle to keep up with a series of failures set to come following a spike in energy prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng held talks with 26 suppliers on Monday as the Government and regulator Ofgem tries to figure out how to deal with a flood of likely failures.Many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fort Morgan Times

Low gas supplies, growing demand drive Xcel Energy’s request for new rate increase in Colorado

Xcel Energy customers in Colorado will see higher bills starting Oct. 1 if state regulators approve the utility’s request for a rate increase. Xcel said the price for natural gas is rising substantially because demand is outpacing supplies, which are 20% below historical averages. In addition, gas-processing facilities were damaged by Hurricane Ida when it slammed into the Gulf Coast in August.
COLORADO STATE
Fremont Tribune

Fremont feeling effects of natural gas cost increases

As natural gas prices reached a seven-year high last week, the city of Fremont is feeling the effects. Last week, prices reached as high as $5.01 per 1,000 cubic feet (Mcf), according to a city update. The City of Fremont bills its gas rates per hundred cubic feet (Ccf). “There’s...
FREMONT, NE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Appalachian Power asks state for another rate increase

ROANOKE — Appalachian Power Co. is seeking another rate increase, this one to recover the rising prices of coal and natural gas, which generate more than 80% of its electricity. If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase will add another $3 to the monthly bill of an average...
ROANOKE, VA
Pennsylvania State
Missoulian

Consumer advocate balks at NorthWestern rate increase

NorthWestern Energy customers have been paying too much for power since July, according to Montana’s defender of consumer interests, who Tuesday asked utility regulators to dismiss the case that led to a rate hike. At issue is a rate increase of $26.40 a year for average residential customers. NorthWestern argued...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
983thecoast.com

Nessel Reaches Settlement In Michigan Gas Utilities Rate Increase Proposal

A proposed rate increase by Michigan Gas Utilities has been reduced by the Michigan Public Service Commission after state Attorney General Dana Nessel brought a case before the panel. Nessel’s office says the MPSC last week approved a settlement which will be roughly 40% lower than the requested rate increase submitted by Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation. The MPSC approved the $9.25 million settlement last week, which is $6 million less than the gas company’s original request of $15.1 million. The rate increase for customers will be around 4.9% for residential customers compared to the requested 8.2% increase. Nessel’s settlement also includes several assistance programs for those struggling with their bills. Michigan Gas filed its application for a natural gas rate increase before the MPSC in March. The company provides natural gas service to about 181,000 customers across southern and southwest Michigan. The utility’s last rate increase was in 2015.
MICHIGAN STATE
York Dispatch Online

PUC suspends proposed Hanover water rate increase

The Public Utilities Commission halted Hanover's proposed water rate increase, which would increase its annual revenues by 27 percent. According to the commission, the proposal would increase the average bill for a residential customer would increase from $275.75 to $353.28 per year. The Office of Consumer Advocate and the Office...
HANOVER, PA
Augusta Free Press

Oppose Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative Rate Increase

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is proposing an unjustified rate increase that will disproportionately harm low income customers, those on fixed incomes, and those whose electricity use is low. If approved, the increases will make it harder for all customers to control monthly electric bills through smart investments in energy efficiency and rooftop solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of September 3, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,923 Bcf as of Friday, September 3, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 592 Bcf less than last year at this time and 235 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,158 Bcf.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Around 15m households face £178 energy bill hike as price cap rise predicted

Around 15 million households across Britain will be hit with a £178 annual hike on their energy bills as the price cap is set to soar to another record high from April, analysts have said.Experts at research agency Cornwall Insight expect that the price cap will be hiked to £1,455 for the typical household.It comes after the cost of gas on wholesale markets rocketed at unprecedented rates, up 70% since August and 250% since the beginning of the year, according to trade body Oil & Gas UK.The price cap is reviewed by regulator Ofgem every six months based on a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bctv.org

UGI Urges Residents to Prepare for Heating Season

With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler temperatures, residents will soon be turning on their heating systems. Here are some important tips to consider in preparing homes for colder weather:. Have your heating system professionally serviced. Having your heating system checked is an important safety practice, since improperly functioning systems...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Plumas County News

NOTICE OF PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY’S REQUEST TO INCREASE RATES FOR ITS 2022 COST OF CAPITAL APPLICATION (A.21-08-015)

Para obtener más información sobre cómo este cambio podría afectar su pago mensual, llame al 1-800-660-6789 • 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555. NOTICE OF PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY’S REQUEST TO INCREASE RATES FOR ITS 2022 COST OF CAPITAL APPLICATION (A.21-08-015) Why am I receiving this notice?. On August 23, 2021, PG&E filed...
ECONOMY
wsvaonline.com

Harrisonburg has biggest increase in gas prices

The Harrisonburg market saw the biggest increase in gas prices over the last week, according to Triple-A, Mid-Atlantic. The average gas price in Harrisonburg this week is $2.99 per gallon, which is seven cents a gallon more than last week. It is also eight cents a gallon more than it was a month ago.
HARRISONBURG, VA
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

