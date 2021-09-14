CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite County, MS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Through Thursday morning. * Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to slowly drift near the Texas-Louisiana border with copious amounts of gulf moisture streaming into the area. Additional rain amounts of 3 to 6 inches are possible, especially near and south of the Interstate 10 and 12 corridors, and east of Interstate 55. Much of that will occur during the daytime hours today. Isolated much higher amounts are possible where multiple slow moving cells move over the same areas in a short period of time. This will quickly lead to drainage problems in areas still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

alerts.weather.gov

