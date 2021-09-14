The European Payments Initiative: Laying the Infrastructure for Europe’s Super Payments App
Across Europe — 44 countries, dozens of languages, myriad ways to pay — cross-border, cross-functional infrastructure could eventually give rise to a “super app.”. Martina Weimert, CEO of the EPI Interim Company, told Karen Webster that digital wallets, instant payments and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options would co-exist in a unified fashion across borders sooner rather than later.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0