Unistellar eVscope 2 digital astronomical telescope with Nikon electronic viewfinder (EVF)
Unistellar and Nikon have joined forces to create the Unistellar eVscope 2 digital astronomical telescope and equip it with an electronic viewfinder (EVF) designed by Nikon. The EVF provides astronomers with an eyepiece that achieves a level of visual definition and clarity that is unsurpassed in a consumer digital astronomical telescope. The Unistellar eVscope 2 telescope is now available to purchase priced at €3,799 and features a a 7,7Mpx resolution. Watch the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the eVscope 2 and its “uncompromised optics for a stunning visual experience.”www.geeky-gadgets.com
