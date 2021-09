Fragranced candles have become especially popular among remote workers who want to create a cozy atmosphere at home, or help others do the same with a thoughtful gift. These small comforts have become sought-after purchases for elevating homes with not just soothing new scents but also a sense of warmth and light. People who desire the comforts candles can provide are investing in scents that capture the essence of home, provide sense of escape or even replicate the aromas of favorite meals and desserts.

