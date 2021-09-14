Football-Themed Smoothies

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe Ravens Smoothie is being launched by the brand in partnership with the Baltimore Ravens to help avid fans enjoy a themed refreshment as they cheer on the team. The smoothie is being launched at participating locations in the Baltimore area, and consists of a blend of blueberries, pineapple and Gatorade Frost Glacier Freeze. The thirst-quenching smoothie is available now as an option for patrons and fans alike to pick up through the 2021 football season.