How many Florida airports make the top 10 list of destinations from Cleveland? The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re wondering where people leaving from Hopkins International Airport are headed, the best bet is Florida. You can listen online here. Orlando, Florida, remains the top destination airport for people flying out of Cleveland in the first quarter of the year, and another four airports in Florida are in the top 10 destinations from Hopkins. Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix are the five non-Florida destinations in the top 10. In coronavirus news, the Cleveland Clinic is tightening restrictions for visitors. And a Cleveland advocacy group wants the public to have a say in how to spend $30 million in recovery money.