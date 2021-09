Buying a new-to-you car can be stressful, but remembering these 10 red flags may make it an easier process. I'm in the unfortunate position, right now, of having to buy another vehicle. While on vacation in New Jersey, I got the call no one wants. My mechanic let me know that the SUV he was supposed to be fixing while I was away was...well....at the end of its life. It's a good vehicle, but has significant rust underneath the front end, so it's just not worth putting in the amount of money it would take to repair it.

BUYING CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO